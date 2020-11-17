In less than five years, the Bulgarian shoe and handbag brand BY FAR became synonymous with fashion's nostalgic return to the trends of the ‘90s and early aughts. Street style connoisseurs such as Bella Hadid keep the brand's best-selling Rachel baguette glued to their arms habitually, and the petit shoulder bag is heavily inspired by Friends’ style icon, Rachel Green. In the latest instance of brands moving toward a more circular fashion industry, BY FAR’s sustainable capsule for Vestiaire Collective gives the bag’s mini counterpart a re-worked makeover.

The capsule collection, launched November 16 and fittingly named Future Collectibles, takes BY FAR’s mission of recreating the “authentic, empowering and emotional [feeling of vintage] fashion” to new heights. First, the brand is releasing six new Mini Rachel bags with rose patchwork, created in true circular-economy fashion: using fabrics from damaged stock, as well as from pre-owned BY FAR bags purchased from Vestiaire Collective. Then, fans will be enthused to find archival pieces such as leather mules and other handbag silhouettes from the brand on sale, should they have missed the opportunity to snag the quick-selling items the first go-round. The 20-piece archive, curated straight from closets of the brands three co-founders, Sabrina Bezuhanova, Valentina Gyosheva and Denitsa Bumbarova, along with the Mini Rachel baguettes, will be available for purchase on Vestiaire Collective through November 23. And even more, all proceeds will be donated to Women For Women International, a charity dedicated to rebuilding the lives of women war survivors.

Following Gucci’s recent collaboration with The RealReal, fashion brands tapping into the resale market may be a phenomena on the rise, and BY FAR’s innate tendency to marry the aesthetic of fashion’s past with modern elements perfectly primes the brand to be the next to step up. “The energy of the brand comes from our desire to create vintage-inspired designs that will compliment any wardrobe,” Co-founder Denitsa Bumbarova tells TZR. “It is about the perfect mix of comfort with an addictive contemporary edge and we felt like the industry needed accessories that are desirable, yet not overpowering.” The brand’s impressive popularity serves to reflect that its designs accomplish just that. Even if shopping re-released, vintage-inspired items sounds intuitively like a possible combination for outdated styles, the pieces selected for the Vestiaire Collective capsule feel just as fresh as they did when they debuted a few years ago, featuring mostly neutral shades that can live in your closet for years to come.

It's no secret that celebs such as Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Jessica Alba love wearing BY FAR on repeat, and if that is any indication, what’s left of the brand's Vestiaire Collective capsule can be expected to sell out in no time. While you still can, shop the collection below to get your second chance at the brand’s archive, and your first chance at its new Mini Rachel's.

