When it comes to eyewear, celebrities, particularly models, all agree on one go-to brand for their sun-shielding needs: sunglasses brand DMY by DMY. Founded in 2018 by Demi Mae Yip — her initials serving as the brand's name — Yip's sunnies have been spotted on everyone like Gigi and Bella Hadid, the Kardashians, and the Biebers — yes, both Hailey and Justin love them — in just a few short years. "The concept behind the brand was to create high-quality, timeless sunglasses for the modern woman," Yip tells TZR during a (virtual) chat. She started out by gifting the brand's core silhouettes to stylists, assistants, and "people within [the celebrities'] inner circles." Soon enough, models like Gigi began requesting pairs themselves. (Her pick was the Valentina, which she still wears today.) "It was almost a domino effect," says Yip.

That chain reaction trickled down to Gigi's little sister Bella, too, who has clung to her favorite pair over the years: the Olsen. Bella helped catapult the style into popularity by making a high-profile appearance in the Olsen sunnies in early 2019. "[When] Bella stepped out in New York at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon in our Olsen ... [it] was definitely a pinch me moment," shares Yip. Fast forward a few years and Yip's sunglasses were spotted on the models' closest friends. "In one week of October [2020], we saw Bella, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Sofia Richie, Hailey and Justin Bieber all in DMY BY DMY, which was unbelievable!" says Yip.

In addition to the sunglasses' sleek silhouettes, which celebs love, Yip's shades come in affordable price points. All the pairs currently available on her website are under $200. "I never [set out to] create pieces that are disruptive or experimental because fundamentally, I wanted to create everyday eyewear that was timeless and trans-seasonal in style," Yip adds. The sunglasses come in six various silhouettes and are offered in versatile colors such as vanilla, ivory, and amber. "Each frame has its own personality and unique way of completing an outfit," says Yip. Ahead, she shares the three most-worn DMY by DMY shades by celebrities and the backstories behind their creations.

Celeb-Loved DMY BY DMY Sunglasses: The Olsen

If you're wondering whether or not the sunglasses were named after the Olsen twins, Yip confirms they were. "In our debut collection there were only two color variations — the brown and the purple lens — and they always reminded me of the Olsen twins in New York Minute." says Yip. "The brown lens is classy and ambitious, and reminded me of Ashley's portal of Jane Ryan. The purple lens is outgoing and slightly in touch with her wild side like Mary-Kate's Roxy Ryan!"

When it comes to how celebrities style the Olsen sunnies, their outfits run the gamut. Irina Shayk's rendition was comfortable and practical, she wore the accessory with leggings and a quilted coat, while Bella opted to wear her sunglasses with brown leather co-ords. Yip gives a styling suggestion of her own: "The Olsen is unbeatable for when you stroll around the East Village in your re-worked vintage denim," she says.

Celeb-Loved DMY BY DMY Sunglasses: The Valentina

The Valentina pair didn't have a singular style muse, it had multiple. "We were definitely drawing inspiration from the '90s [like] Mariah Carey, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Halle Berry," says Yip. "The Valentina is the perfect accessory to wear alongside your silk head scarf while boating around the shores of Capri," Yip adds. Richie must have shared a similar sentiment as she wore the now-sold-out tortoise design for all of her tropical beach sojourns. Meanwhile, the style works for winter, too, as Gigi proved by pairing hers with a shearling bucket hat earlier this year.

Celeb-Loved DMY BY DMY Sunglasses: The Preston

"If I had to choose just one frame to see me through, it would have to be the Preston. It was the very first pair I ever designed because everyone needs a staple black pair of sunglasses and these are them," says Yip. The accessory's versatility is well-documented by its celebrity fans. Priyanka Chopra wore the Preston sunnies around Paris in 2019 with a matching pink skirt suit, Jenner wore the Preston with activewear pieces and UGG boots, and Emily Ratajkowski styled her shades with a strapless black dress and white sneakers.