18 Affordable Sunglasses Under $100 That You'll Reach For All Summer Long
Alongside lip balm and hair ties, sunglasses are one of those conundrums that always seem to vanish in a black-hole no matter how hard you try to keep track of them. Or, even for the gentlest of wearers, the face-framing accessory tends to be the first thing to break, drop, or get scratched — especially when they're brand new. For these reasons, and plenty more, it's a good time to have an affordable pair of sunglasses on hand — and these under-$100 styles are all so stylish.
When it comes to frame styles, many hold their own and can withstand the test of time. The trendier styles, however, can be harder to justify shelling out major dough on since their lifespan might not be decades-long. Likewise, if you're simply a big fan of accessorizing you know that not many trinkets can instantly upgrade any look as effortlessly and efficiently as a good pair of frames; 'good', in this case, means fashionable, functional, and affordable.
Below, you'll find a bevy of trendy styles all with durability and versatility in mind. Not only can the small staple can transform an outfit, but its arguably the single accessory that's most acceptable to own a few dozen of. Continue ahead to find your next favorite pair of affordable summer-ready sunnies, now.
This retro cat-eye shape is made super classy with ice pink frames and black lenses.
The subtle ombré of this sleek pair makes it a no-brainer.
The small shape of these oval sunnies add a retro feel, while the tortoise acetate offers a modern touch that goes with anything.
Arguably the most versatile of materials, clear acetate goes with just about anything the oversized shape of this pair also make a very stylish statement.
Whether you just rolled out of bed or simply want to protect your complexion from harmful UV rays, Marc Jacobs' oversized pair of classic round cat-eye frames are a timeless option.
The sunglasses label is currently holding a 20 percent off sale on popular styles, making it the best time to snag a pair — or several.
Poppy Lissiman is beloved for its playful and trendy accessories, and these adorable rose-decorated sunnies are both fun and affordable.
Soft rectangle frames are one of this seasons trendiest styles, and Free People's $20 take are the most perfect version.
Unique but subtle enough for everyday wear, Lyndon Leone's white tortoise frames are the definition of laidback cool.
The subtle leopard print and flashy gold hardware make this pair appear way more elevated and high-end than the shockingly affordable price-tag suggests.
Free People's oversized sunnies are ideal for protecting you from the sun.
One of Le Specs best-selling frames, this skinny oval pair is also majorly discounted.
This tortoise style is a unisex staple that suits any style of dresser.
Small round black sunnies like these somehow hit both the boho, throwback, and edgy trends all at once.
Sunglasses are one of the few accessories that can fully dictate an entire look. These icy blue and yellow frames will be fun to experiment with.