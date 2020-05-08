Alongside lip balm and hair ties, sunglasses are one of those conundrums that always seem to vanish in a black-hole no matter how hard you try to keep track of them. Or, even for the gentlest of wearers, the face-framing accessory tends to be the first thing to break, drop, or get scratched — especially when they're brand new. For these reasons, and plenty more, it's a good time to have an affordable pair of sunglasses on hand — and these under-$100 styles are all so stylish.

When it comes to frame styles, many hold their own and can withstand the test of time. The trendier styles, however, can be harder to justify shelling out major dough on since their lifespan might not be decades-long. Likewise, if you're simply a big fan of accessorizing you know that not many trinkets can instantly upgrade any look as effortlessly and efficiently as a good pair of frames; 'good', in this case, means fashionable, functional, and affordable.

Below, you'll find a bevy of trendy styles all with durability and versatility in mind. Not only can the small staple can transform an outfit, but its arguably the single accessory that's most acceptable to own a few dozen of. Continue ahead to find your next favorite pair of affordable summer-ready sunnies, now.

Courtesy of Crap Eyewear

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.