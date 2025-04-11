Not long ago, festival season was associated with some very specific beauty looks, like bold hair colors, baby braids, and glittery makeup. While there are still some attendees who stick to this formula, many have adopted a more pared-down style when it comes to events like Coachella. And from the looks of it, Kendall Jenner might just be in the latter category — and least if her inaugural head-to-toe look is any indication. The 818 founder attended a pre-Coachella FWRD event in Palm Springs on Apr. 10 and her minimalist pale green maxi dress wasn’t the most unexpected thing she was wearing. Rather, it was her olive nails, which are a unique choice for both the spring season and the annual music festival.

This time of year, celebrities tend to gravitate towards a signature spring palette: Think candy-coated pinks, buttery yellow, and pale periwinkle. Of course there are exceptions, like Selena Gomez’s electric blue for the “Call Me When You Break Up” music video or Tyla’s nearly neon yellow. But even those exceptions make sense for the season with their energizing brightness. And for music festivals in particular, you’re likely to see even bolder, more maximalist styles, including intricate and/or bejeweled designs. In contrast, Jenner’s olive green mani/pedi is surprisingly subdued. Plus it’s most often considered a classic fall color for fashion and beauty.

BFA.com / BACKGRID

But leave it to the trendsetting supermodel to turn a classic look on its head, and actually make it work so well. While out-of-the box, an earthy shade of green like olive actually makes sense for this time of year, which is focused on growth and renewal.

Coachella technically starts Friday, Apr. 11, so there’s still time for Jenner to revert back to her old festival style ways with space buns, peasant tops, and body chains — but based on her overall style evolution of late, we’re likely to see her continue her current pattern of low-key yet chic looks even in the desert. And yes, that extends to her nails. Mostly, the Adanola campaign star wears the celebrity-faved naked nails on repeat, but she might subtly switch things up with a fiery red on vacation or square French tips for Paris Fashion Week. So when you think about it, her olive mani is the perfect blend of her effortless street style and something a little more Coachella-fied.