As if you thought the desert out in Indio couldn’t get any hotter, NYLON House just swept through Coachella 2024 — and it brought some of the festival’s very best celeb looks of the entire weekend. Outfits were accentuated by western accessories, gleaming jewelry, and concert-perfect face gems. Nails came decked out in elaborate nail art and trending colors, and haircuts — and styles, for that matter — were as dramatic. The celebration is one where the stars could really let loose, and it came through in their next-level looks.

A VIP break from the hubbub of the festival grounds, the late-night party was full of more than just incredible celebrity style. The A-list guests were treated to all sorts of exclusive activities and activations from a special e.l.f. Cosmetics makeup touch-up zone and photo booth to a Keys Soulcare-sponsored aura reading, and even a göt2b hair dye experience. The stylish guests sipped on Celsius energy drinks, hit the Hilton-powered mini-bar, and lined up for helpings of Dumpling Daughter. No festival would be complete without a piercing station, and Banter by Piercing Pagoda had that more than covered. As the festival goers milled around in special-edition Kate Spade x NYLON hats, posed for photos in the Nautica art installation, and had their nails transformed into intricate works of art courtesy of Sally Hansen, it was clear that this part was an unforgettable one.

Ahead, cure your FOMO with some of the coolest looks from NYLON House Coachella 2024.

Becky G

In an outfit that might be the ultimate blend of SolCal cultures — she paired a checkered button-down with baggy, laser-cut jeans and a sleek leather vest — Becky G looked comfortable and cool, chic, and sultry. She capped the look off with oval sunglasses and the perfect shade of dusty-rose lip gloss.

Megan Fox

Remember Fox’s “blue jean hair” that swept social media when she debuted the color just a few weeks ago? She upgraded the ocean-toned look once again by installing a cascading set of incredibly life-like extensions that flow all the way to her waist. She complemented the new hair with matching nails and a butterfly-emblazoned cowboy hat that made the westernwear trend feel downright modern.

Ariana Madix

In clearly high spirits post-Vanderpump Rules reunion taping, legendary Coachella veteran Madix leaned in to the fun of the evening in head-to-toe festival classics. Her traditional black bandana wrapped around her collar like a necklace, framing the top of a chain-wrapped mini-dress. Chunky black combat boots and an artfully undone bun complete the consummate cool-girl look.

Alabama Barker

Done up in a sultry bathing suit set with a knit black coverup over top, Barker brought more than a little rockstar energy to NYLON House. Her signature half-ponytail looked especially full and fluffy, and her mocha-toned lip liner was applied with laser-precise precision. The pièce de résistance, though, might be her duck-shaped nails, filed to look slightly fanned-out and decorated with intricate French tips.

Harley Quinn Smith

Following in her father’s footsteps with a ‘90s-inspired, ribbon-trimmed top, Smith’s cool-girl bona fides really come through with her NYLON House look. Her beauty choices are just as inspired — the micro-bangs and thick winged eyeliner underscore the drama of the evening, while her sunshine-yellow nails are just straight-up sweet.

Sammi Hanratty

If you looked up “quintessential Coachella aesthetic,” you’d find a picture of Yellowjackets star Hanratty’s 2024 look. All the core elements are there: the smattering of rainbow-colored glitter and face gems, high-waisted denim shorts, and a statement coat. She makes it all look fresher than ever, proving the style is just as relevant as ever.