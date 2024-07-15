For an international supermodel with a 17-years-running reality show, Kendall Jenner plays things remarkably close to the vest. Unlike her famous sisters, she’s pretty quiet on social media in general, usually only popping up once a month or so to share out-of-context clips and glimpses of her glamorous life. But rather than making the public lose interest in what she’s up to, that low-key approach only makes it all the more exciting when she does share bits of her high-profile day-to-day. In her latest Instagram photo dump, Jenner’s yellow nail polish proves the star might be more plugged in to internet trends than anyone would think. The soft, summery shade has been quietly taking over newsfeeds and For You Pages all season long — and Jenner’s very public co-sign means she could very well be lurking the apps just like everyone else.

Jenner gave her fans an inside look what she’s been doing all summer with a multi-photo carousel shared to her Instagram on July 12. She’s seen wakeboarding on a lake, sitting at a pottery wheel in clay-covered overalls, and lounging on a boat deck in a whale-blue bikini — a slice of watermelon sitting in her yellow nail polish’d hands.

The manicure shade itself is a pale shade of yellow, more butter-colored than truly sunny. It’s nearly pastel, a muted take on a notoriously bold color — which is likely part of why it really took off this year. Not only has butter yellow worked its way into viral versions of the French manicure, chrome finish trend, and adorable nail art, but it’s even been huge for monochrome outfits. The shade was seen all over the runway in recent seasons, trickling down to the celebrity set and style influencers in general. It’s arguably the color of the season, but its demure, faded nature means it might not feel as obvious or ubiquitous as say, the Brat-green trend.

In Jenner’s case, she kept the look even more low-key by applying the polish to her natural nails and opting for a solid, all-over coating rather than something more intricate. The model is known for her relaxed approach to style, and this take on trend incorporation certainly tracks with her aesthetic.