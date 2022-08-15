There are two kinds of people in the world: those who start getting excited about fall in August, and those who want to bask in the joy of summer for as long as humanly possible. Regardless of which category you fall into, it’s hard to deny the appeal of fall beauty trends. The warm, muted color palette that’s typically associated with the season is not only oh-so-flattering on a variety of skin tones but is enough to elicit all the cozy fall feelings. Selena Gomez’s olive nails are a perfect example of the beauty looks that are making their way back around as the sun sets on summer.

Gomez’s fresh set is brought to you by her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, who shared a photo of the fall-inspired manicure on Instagram. “Olive this color on @selenagomez,” he wrote as the punny caption. The star has been loving a tapered square shape for her nails lately, though just two days ago, Bachik shared a photo of a muted yellow manicure he did for Gomez in a rounded shape.

It’s unclear whether the Rare Beauty founder’s new look is for a shoot or just for fun, but either way, fans are swooning over the olive green shade on her. “Love the shape, love the color,” one user commented. “Insanely gorgeous!!!” said another.

Just about a week ago, Gomez was wearing a Barbiecore-pink shade, seemingly a follow-up to her recent lavender manicure. However, it seems that the star has quickly shifted into fall colors, embracing a true classic with olive green. As celebrity nail artist Deborah Lippmann previously told TZR, fall nail color trends will always include such tried-and-true staples.

“Darker nudes and plum colors are going to be huge this year for fall,” she said. “You can also throw in some sparkle to continue to shine and be your best self.” Celebrity manicurist Steph Stone added that shades of dark green have been trending lately, and are sure to make their way into fall.

Bachik has yet to share the exact shade of green he used on Gomez, but ahead, check out some similar colors that’ll get you into the fall nail mood.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.