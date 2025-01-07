When a brand secures a Kardashian for a campaign, it’s like winning the sartorial lottery — it only happens every so often, but when it does, the project is guaranteed to make headlines. Need proof? In 2024, Kendall Jenner starred in promos for Calzedonia, Gucci, Calvin Klein, and Marni (to name a few), and within minutes, each ad instantly went viral. And now, she’s bringing this energy into 2025. After a quiet start to the new year, Jenner returned to the spotlight on Jan. 7 as the star of the January 2025 campaign for Adanola — a budding UK-based activewear and wardrobe essentials brand.

Nearly 10 years after Adanola first launched, Jenner broke the internet as the brand’s newest it girl. Captured by British photographer, Sean Thomas, Jenner “underscores the versatility of the collection, seamlessly transitioning from activewear to elevated streetwear while highlighting the brand’s signature mix of functionality and effortless style,” read the label’s press release. “Had so much fun shooting the new Adanola campaign,” Jenner added in the official statement. “Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring, and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional.”

According to Adanola, the visuals took inspiration from ‘80s and ‘90s sports fashion with clean lines and minimalistic aesthetics. For the initial photo, Jenner channeled Princess Diana’s trademark co-ord in a navy blue monogrammed quarter-zip sweatshirt, burgundy biker shorts, and chunky Miu Miu sneakers with tan gumsoles. Extra points for her retro-looking accessories, including a thick cotton headband and ankle-high white socks.

In the next close-up, Jenner looked straight out of a SKIMS commercial in a body-hugging dark brown jumpsuit, complete with cap short sleeves, tight leggings, and a cinched waist. From there, the multi-hyphenate accessorized with a backwards baseball cap, ivory sneakers, and ankle-high white socks — all from Adanola, of course. She swapped her first sneakers for warm-toned ivory Adidas Originals kicks. Jenner’s laces matches the onesie in a similar deep chocolate hue.

Finally, Jenner continued the monochromatic theme for one last shot. This time, she swapped the one-piece with three brown pieces: a sports bra, a cropped zip-up jacket, and complementary exercise shorts. Her Adanola socks were once again on full display.

If you follow Jenner on Instagram (who doesn’t?), you know she first teased this partnership in early December 2024 — a classic Kardashian move. In one of her IG stories, the 29-year-old posed in a muted purple workout combo from Adanola. She styled two of the brand’s best-selling pieces, starting with the Ultimate Long-Sleeve Quarter Zip on top, alongside the coordinating Ultimate leggings.

All this to say? Adanola was practically made for Jenner. And Hyrum Cook, the founder of Adanola agrees. “Kendall represents the modern Adanola woman — effortlessly stylish, adaptable, and always on the go,” says Cook in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have her bring our vision for this collection to life, as she perfectly embodies the blend of form and function we strive for in every piece.”

So, keep an eye out for more Jenner-led Adanola ads in the coming months. In the meantime, mark your calendar for Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. EST if you want to shop her exact campaign-ready co-ords.