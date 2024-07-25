Kendall Jenner knows a thing or two about vacation style. It doesn’t matter what season she’s in, the supermodel is a true pro at packing for whatever exciting locale she’s visiting and incorporating the latest trends into her looks — even when she’s going for a more casual vibe. Not to totally generalize, but lake days are often considerably more relaxed than trips to the beach, a principle perfectly exemplified by Jenner’s summer aesthetics. When she’s on the coast, it’s all about billowing dresses, wide-brimmed hats, and elaborate bathing suits. But on a recent lake wakeboarding trip, Jenner’s red nails and matching bikini top felt much more relaxed — and it’s partially due to that color coordination.

Jenner shared a series of photos from her trip, perched on a boat in a lake surrounded by alpine trees. “Wake surfer girl,” she captioned the post, smiling for the photos. She has chili-red nail polish, which matches her bathing suit top, Polo baseball cap, and even the fruity drink she’s sipping on. The only thing not perfect coordinated are her bikini bottoms, which are a classic black. This helps her lake look feel effortlessly cool, and it makes her bright shade of polish not totally blend in, too.

While red nails are indeed a tried and true summertime classic, it’s surprisingly not a polish color Jenner reaches for too often. You’re more likely to see her in a deeper shade of red through fall and winter, as she seems to reserve softer tones for the warmer months — think pale pistachio, nude-pinks, and, most recent, a pastel butter-yellow.

Deciding what nail color to opt for on vacation can feel like serious business. Do you go for a trending art design, opt for a goes-with-everything neutral, or stick with a classic, seasonal bright? Consider taking a page out of Jenner’s book and looking for a through-line color in your bathing suit collection. Is there a particular shade or theme seen through more than one? If so, it could be a fun move to match your nails to that — isn’t the whole point of a beach or lake getaway to spend as much time in and around the water as possible?