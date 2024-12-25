Glitter makeup is a go-to this time of year — and for good reason. Reminiscent of a New Year’s Eve party disco ball or twinkling Christmas lights, a little sparkle on your lips, cheeks, or eyes always catches the light and makes you into the star of whatever soirée you’re attending. And that’s probably why A-listers love wearing it year-round. So who better than your favorite famous faces to inspire your glam this holiday season? With the help of some celebrity glitter makeup ideas, you’ll be sure to light up the room.

Skeptical to try glitter makeup? Don’t be. With so many ways to wear it — from super subtle to show-stopping — it’s easy to find a style that suits you and your desired aesthetic. For example, just a little swipe of sparkly liner on your upper lid is festive without totally taking you out of your minimalist makeup comfort zone. On the other hand, a sprinkling of glitter freckles feels so fun and celebratory when you truly want to embody the spirit of the season. As they say, the more the merrier!

In case you needed some help dreaming up a makeup look for any upcoming fêtes, TZR has gathered up a list of celebrities whose use of glitter is truly something to behold. Keep reading to find your holiday beauty muse and get ready to shine.

Taylor Swift

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

We have a feeling Swift’s colorful glitter freckles will be a major makeup look this season. Paired with the singer’s ever-present winged liner and red lip, you’ve got statement-making glam that’s prime for holiday parties.

Lucy Boynton

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

If it’s ethereal, fairy princess vibes you want to channel, look no further that Boynton’s reflective eye makeup from the The Greatest Hits screening in London. Add a floaty, sheer outfit (Gucci optional) and you’ll nail it.

Naomi Campbell

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course makeup “mother” to all Pat McGrath was the force behind the supermodel’s ruby red glitter lip at the 2016 VMAs. It may not be the most practical look for events where eating, drinking, and smooching are involved. but it’s probably the most glamorous.

Dua Lipa

Glitter can be a grunge, too — just look at how the Radical Optimism singer wears it. Add a little smudged liner (the messier, the better) for a bit more grit.

Lupita Nyong’o

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

The Wakanda Forever star was sparkling head to toe — literally — at the 2024 Oscars. In addition to her crystal-covered gown, she was decked out in silver glitter that was sprinkled on her hair and shoulders as well as across her lids.

Gracie Abrams

For a modern twist, follow the “That’s So True” singer’s lead and top your glitter-dusted lids with graphic black eyeliner. The contrast keeps it from feeling super sweet.

Hailey Bieber

Looking for a more subtle approach? Copy the Rhode founder’s lilac liner moment. With just a delicate flick upwards on the lids, you’ll get the impact with minimal effort.

Margot Robbie

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Robbie wore a chunkier glitter on her lids for the 2018 premiere of Peter Rabbit. By keeping the rest of her makeup more minimal, she allowed the ethereal eye look take center stage.

Dakota Johnson

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

While so many starts opt for gold or silver with their glitter makeup, Johnson proved it’s just as glamorous in softer shades. For the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party, she paired shimmering blush eyeshadow with her dusty rose Gucci gown to create a gorgeously monochromatic moment.

Tate McRae

While attending this year’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, the “It’s okay I’m okay” singer was sporting gold glitter eye makeup from an H&M Beauty palette.

Rita Ora

Dave Benett/Getty Images

To fully embrace your glitter makeup moment, look to Rita Ora’s glam from her Phoenix record release party. Complete with Brigitte Bardot-inspired hair and a feathery dress, her rainbow sparkle eye makeup with graphic liner was a mod meets disco dream.