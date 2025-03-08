The new season hasn’t quite arrived just yet, but beauty’s biggest trendsetters already have their spring manicures all set. Of course there are all the usual suspects, like floral designs and pastel polishes, but leave it to A-listers like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to think outside the box and provide the inspiration you’ve been looking for as sunnier weather gets closer and closer. Basically whatever kind of spring nail ideas you’ve been seeking — from soft and sweet to bolder and brighter — your favorite celebrities have got you covered.

So what exactly constitutes a spring manicure? Considering the fact that this time of year conjures up a general idea of rebirth and growth, there’s room for a lot of interpretation. Of course in the literal sense, you can expect lots of flora-inspired hues — the kind you’d see blooming in the garden this season: Lavender, lilac, and cherry blossom, for example. Shades of green are a no-brainer, too, for that same reason.

But besides the garden variety spring manis, anything that feels fresh, light, and full of energy would work well this season, too. For example, Gomez’s electric blue nails might fit into the norm, but the vibrance makes them totally work. And the new freshly scrubbed soap nails trend also feels so apropos. For these and more inspired ideas, keep reading for 10 celebrity-approved spring nail sets that will give you a jumpstart to the season.

Selena Gomez’s “Peach Champagne” Nails

Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

If there’s one thing the Emilia Pérez actor is going to do, it’s make her mani match a given mood. And for the 2025 Academy Awards (and after party), her nail artist Tom Bachik chose a custom color that has spring all over it. Using CND’s “Rule Breaker” layered with “Silk Thread”, Bachik created what he’s calling a “peach champagne” mani that’s as fresh and light as a Bellini and brunch.

Joey King’s Periwinkle & Nude Nails

To match King’s Miu Miu dress at the 2025 SAG Awards, manicurist Thuy Nguyen mixed and matched periwinkle and nude polishes before painting on some metallic linear designs.

Khloé Kardashian’s Pink-On-Pink French Tips

How to switch up the classic French mani for spring? Do as nail artist did Zola Ganzorigt for Khloé Kardashian and try out a two-tone pink instead of the traditional pink white combo. It’s subtle but perfect for the season.

Kylie Jenner’s Soap Nails

The soap nails trend is just in time for spring and it totally nails (pun intended) the brief for a light and fresh feeling. Celebs like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have already given the look their stamp of approval.

Rihanna’s Butter Yellow Nails

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

This season expect to see the butter yellow trend back in a major way. A perfect way to wear it? On your nails, like Rihanna did during her matchy-matchy moment in London last fall.

Jennifer Lopez’s “Butterfly Kisses” Mani

Spring’s flora aren’t the only nail inspo to look to this season, the fauna can be as well. Case in point, the “butterfly kisses” mani Bachik created for Lopez’ appearance in Dubai last month. With its delicate design and dynamic sparkle, it’s an ideal choice for anyone who’s not afraid to make a statement.

Margot Robbie’s Pink Jelly Nails

If you love the look of jelly nails, let Robbie at the 2024 SAG Awards be your spring muse. Her Barbie-inspired mani was created by Betina Goldstein using Chanel’s Skieuse, Diva, and Sun Drop shades sheered out with Le Gel Top Coat.

Blake Lively’s Micro Floral Mani

Blake Lively’s floral-themed press tour for It Ends with Us (in which she plays a flower shop owner) included this dainty mani created by Elle Gerstein using all Essie products. Months later, it feels like the dreamiest design to copy for spring.

Selena Gomez’s Electric Blue Nails

Gomez’ Y2K-inspired look in the “Call Me When You Break Up” music video included electric blue nails that are an unexpected choice for the season, though nevertheless fitting with their bold brightness.

Hailey Bieber’s Micro French Mani

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

If you envision a delicate style of nails for spring, Bieber’s micro French tips are the trend to try. Ganzorigt used OPI’s “Passion” and “Funny Bunny” to get the dainty look that’s ripe for the season.