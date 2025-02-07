Last year around this time, over-the-top nail art was the latest way for celebrities to express themselves on the red carpet. From floral motifs to 3D adornments, A-listers simply couldn’t get enough maximalist manicures. But now a new trend is taking over and it’s about as minimalist as it gets. Yes, “naked nails” are officially a thing and some of the most stylish stars in the business are on board in a big way.

So what exactly are naked nails? Well, the term first started circulating last spring when celebrities were notably without even the slightest drop of polish while attending major events like the Academy Awards (gasp!). Some suggest this was a direct reaction against the more-is-more manis that were seemingly everywhere, but whatever the reason, stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Carey Mulligan, and Katie Holmes all stepped out with nails that could be best described as, well, naked. In this case, that meant a focus on clean, healthy, and shiny natural nails. Basically the anti-mani.

While many more famous faces have since jumped on the trend, it’s also expanded to include a slightly more dressed-up version — somewhere between the traditional nude, opaque mani and nothing at all. Also dubbed the mannequin manicure, this version of naked nails did include polish, but opted for the most sheer shades that are custom matched to the wearer’s skin tone. JLo, Dua Lipa, and Angelina Jolie are all fans of this nail style.

Don’t worry, nail art lovers. You don’t have to toss your detail brushes and gems just yet. But according to Elle Gerstein, the nail artist who created Jolie’s naked mani at the 2025 Golden Globes, this barely-there isn’t going anywhere. “I wouldn't call it a trend because it is timeless and versatile,” she tells TZR. “Celebrities favor nude nails for a chic, elongated look. It creates an illusion of strong, well-maintained nails without the upkeep of bold colors or nail art.” Even better, it goes with everything. Don’t believe it? Keep reading to see the different ways your favorite celebrity made the naked nail trend totally chic and all their own.

Jennifer Lopez

Rich Polk/IndieWire/Getty Images

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik’s take on the trend had to be vamped-up a little for the queen of sultry glam. The see-through, flesh-toned polish and sleek almond shaped nails were the perfect match for her sheer metallic dress at the IndieWire Honors.

Angelina Jolie

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Gerstein achieved Jolie’s “mannequin mani” by creating an ombré effect with sheer nude polish at the base, which transitioned into totally clear tips.

Emily Ratajkowski

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ratajkowski has never been afraid to flash some skin, and lately that extends to her manis. The model has attended major events like the Academy Awards and the Venice Film Festival with freshly scrubbed, short nails for an off-duty beauty look on the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

There’s always been something effortless about Mulligan’s beauty looks, so it only makes sense that she would embrace the trend of stepping out sans polish or gel extensions. Her naked nails add an unfussy element to even the most glamorous of gowns.

Dua Lipa

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

When Lipa recently showed off her sheer, almond-shaped naked nails in a holiday photo dump, the sexy mani almost distracted fans from her brand new supposed engangement ring. Okay not quite, but they were also pretty memorable.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

SJP loves a good “nonicure”, another clever nickname for naked nails. Her well-groomed natural nails add a lightness and freshness to whatever she wears — no matter how over-the-top.

Gemma Chan

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Chan loves wearing her natural (read: extension-free) nails both with and without polish. And when she opts for the latter, manicurist Michelle Class always makes sure they’re expertly groomed.

Katie Holmes

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

You’d be hard pressed to catch Holmes on the NYC streets without her coffee in hand. One thing you’re less likely to see her with? Colorful, over-the-top nails. Rather she prefers to keep them ultra minimal with a simple buff and shine.

Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton has been praised by many for her relatable, down-to-earth style. That includes her repurposing of garments, but also her bare manicure that’s focused on healthy, hydrated-looking nails.

Billie Eilish

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eilish turned up at this year’s Grammy Awards with the on-trend naked mani, which was so well suited to the rest of her cool, modern look.

Nicole Kidman

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gerstein also created her signature (and totally customized) mannequin mani on Kidman. The Babygirl star has always been a big fan of nude nails, but with a perfectly skin tone matched shade and sheer finish, this one feels even more undressed.