If candy pink nails sound a little too sweet for you this spring, follow Tyla’s lead and go the sour route instead — literally. While celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B can’t seem to stay away from such saccharine shades this time of year (and who can blame them?), the “Water” singer managed to find the perfect hue for those who want something brighter and bolder. Her lemon yellow nails at the 2025 Billboard Women In Music Event were a refreshing alternative to the typical pretty pastels, yet not quite yet the neons that signal the start of summer. In other words, they’re ideal to wear right now.

Fans can always count on the South African pop star to make a statement when she steps onto any given red carpet. And that goes beyond fashion — her beauty choices help to make each look feel more memorable. For example, her Balmain “sand dress” at the 2024 Met Gala complete with crystal water droplet nails or her wet-look Di Petsa dress and ultra-hydrated skin at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. No detail is spared when it comes to her head-to-toe glam concepts, and Billboard’s epic night on Mar. 29 was no exception. Tyla stole the show in a spiderweb-y Jean Paul Gaultier gown from the fashion house’s Spring 2025 Couture collection, a hairstyle that combined cornrows and Pamela Anderson ‘90s updo, and of course her lemon sorbet mani.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

The nail look was created by celebrity manicurist Saccia, who has also executed noteworthy manis for the likes of Doja Cat, Doechii, and Karol G. To get the effect that’s not quite neon but has a tangier twist in comparison to other tried-and-true candy colors (including last spring’s trending butter yellow), the artist whipped up a custom concoction using a trio of Aprés Nail polishes. Combining Lemon Sour (a citrus candy color), Cloud Nine (an opaque white), and Après French Manicure Ombre Series in Hi-Lite (a neon yellow), she achieved a shade that’s as cool and creamy as your favorite lemon-flavored frozen treat — and just as satisfying on sunny days.

Tyla’s yellow nails are an instant addition to the growing list of celebrity-approved spring manis that make great alternatives to standard pink polishes, along with Parker Posey’s juicy tangerine, Selena Gomez’s electric blue, and Joey King’s periwinkle/nude combo. Try it next time you’re craving a nail look with a little more bite.