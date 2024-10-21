Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner obviously have a lot in common: They’re both regulars on red carpets, routinely attend fashion weeks, love a good yacht vacation, and have their own alcoholic beverage brands — the list goes on. But when it comes to their personal styles, these two have distinctly different vibes. This isn’t just true for the way they dress, but their beauty habits as well. And there may be no better example than their choice of manicures. Case in point? Their contrasting nails at the 2024 Academy of Motion Pictures Gala. While Kylie went with an ultra long stiletto shape, Kendall opted for short, square French tips.

For their sisters’ night out at the Oct. 19th fundraiser in Los Angeles, Kendall and Kylie both turned to nail artist extraordinaire Zola Ganzorigt, who tailored their manis to their overall looks for the night. In Kendall’s case, her nails were harmonious with her black cut-out Schiaparelli dress and softly sculpted, newly-blonde waves for an updated spin on Old Hollywood glamour. While her hair and makeup called back to mid-century styles, the nails felt like a throwback to a more recent era. Square French tips are part of this year’s ‘90s “Mob Wife” trend that’s been embraced by A-listers like Ice Spice and Lily Rose Depp, among others.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Inspiration for this trend comes from TV characters like Carmela Soprano. But whereas her nails were more long and dramatic, Jenner’s are actually pretty demure. In fact, you might even call it a minimalist Mod Wife manicure. The look makes sense for the runway model and 818 founder, who typically sticks to a shorter length and more natural nail styles. Even for more editorial events, like the 2024 Met Gala, she sports more subdued colors (her red vacation mani was a recent exception). So of course she had to put her stamp on the square French nails trend, making it a bit more low-key than other versions that have gone viral.

Because of her more minimalist approach, the Mob Wife nail look has never felt more approachable – or versatile.