Thought updos were just for proms and weddings? Celebrities have proven time and time again that there are plenty more places and times to try out an upswept hairstyle — and that’s pretty much any time there’s a party. Of course with a calendar full of red carpet events like awards shows and charitable galas, your favorite stars probably have more formal occasions to attend than you do. Still, it shouldn’t stop you from copying their chicest updos, even if you’re just headed to an intimate New Year’s Eve soirée.

And while the ‘90s-inspired prom hair you may have worn back in high school has been making a major resurgence, there are also so many ways to wear an updo if that type of nostalgia just isn’t your thing. From sleek ballerina buns to punky spikes and of course the timeless French twist, you’ve got options for pretty much any party vibe or outfit. So why not skip your go-to bouncy blowout or soft waves and go for a celebrity-worthy updo this season? TZR has you covered with tons of inspiration from the most fashionable celebrities with the greatest of glam squads. Read on to find the one that best suits the look and feel you want to achieve at your next fête.

Lori Harvey

To recreate your very own Pretty Woman moment, channel this look from Lori Harvey. The model and actor paired a loosely pinned French twist (complete with a strategically placed curled tendril) with a satin, strapless gown and diamonds.

Charli XCX

This past fall, Charli XCX traded her trademark curls for a spiky, half-up hairstyle in a Valentino Beauty campaign. The hairstyle matched the brand’s Spike Buttery Matte Lip Color, which comes encased in a studded gold tube.

Jennifer Lopez

For Wicked’s Los Angeles premiere, celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons gave JLo what he called “soft Bardot-esque updo” complete with a little volume at the crown and some face-framing pieces in front.

Selena Gomez

Think you can’t master an updo with shorter hair lengths? Think again. Look to Gomez, who wore her bob haircut in an untucked bun at the 2024 Golden Globes, as your muse.

Katy Perry

Perry embraced the Y2K resurgence with her updo on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in February. She paired a piece-y style and micro bangs with butterfly-embellished black cut-out dress that’s so early-aughts coded.

Ariana Grande

Grande’s Wicked press tour has been filled with princess-y (or should we say “good witch-y”?) hair moments, and her looped bun at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala was the perfect example.

Eva Longoria

Looking for a style that’s not too perfectly polished? Get inspired by the Desperate Housewives star’s Red Sea Film Festival updo, which celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan created by twisting up sections and leaving the ends loose.

Zoë Saldaña

Gatsby-themed parties would be a perfect place to wear an updo like the one celebrity hairstylist and RŌZ founder Mara Roszak created for Saldaña at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. The combo of a low bun and finger waves was a modern take on a classic ‘30s style.

Rihanna

Follow the Fenty founder’s lead and look back to the ‘90s when Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith made the tousled updo the unofficial bombshell style.

Bella Hadid

The Orabella founder attended her perfume brand’s latest launch in a plunging black dress juxtaposed with a whimsical updo framed with spiraled tendrils.

Cardi B

For Cardi B, the bigger the updo, the better. Case in point? The rapper’s ‘50s-inspired pouffy bouffant hairstyle at the Messika show during Paris Fashion Week.

Miley Cyrus

While chatting with Harper’s Bazaar for her December cover story, Cyrus donned a twisted updo with face-framing fringe that would look just as good with cozy knits as it does a floor-length faux fur coat. So it’s pretty much prime for any kind of party.

Hailey Bieber

Want to skip the formal dress and try the menswear trend at your next party? Make Bieber your muse and copy her 29th birthday look that combined an oversized grey Saint Laurent suit with a sleek French twist.

Issa Rae

There are endless options for updos when you have a protective style installed. One of the most memorable ones in recent months is Rae’s asymmetrical updo from the Ami Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. It’s dressy enough for formal functions yet still so unexpected.

Zendaya

Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen gave the Challengers star an “undone ballerina bun” for the film’s Los Angeles premiere in April. With wispy tendrils for a little texture, the romantic updo was the perfect hairstyle to match her lingerie-inspired gown.