Lindsay Lohan’s press tour for Freakier Friday, the sequel to the iconic 2003 film, has truly delivered in the beauty department. At the Los Angeles premiere, hairstylist Danielle Priano created long, soft waves with a center part, while her makeup— done by Ash K. Holm — featured a monochromatic pink palette, complete with a sweep of rosy eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. The finished look exuded understated glamour and perfectly complemented the pink Miu Miu gown the actress wore. At another press event, Priano styled Lohan’s hair in a tousled updo with soft, face-framing pieces. Her makeup featured a fresh complexion, fluttery lashes, and a bright pink lip that served as the focal point. And yesterday, for an appearance on Good Morning America, Lohan stepped out wearing a nostalgic hair accessory reminiscent of a look from her 1998 film The Parent Trap, where she played long-lost twins Hallie and Annie. The actress wore a yellow-and-black Balmain plaid outfit, paired with a matching butter yellow headband. Her long blonde hair was styled sleek and straight, with soft ends and no part. And while Lohan’s headband is a solid yellow, it nods to Annie’s iconic yellow plaid pattern in the film, making the reference feel subtle and discreet rather than overly literal.

Lohan’s headband pulls double duty — it keeps her hair off her face in the heat while still looking effortlessly put-together. Plus, it can be worn with a plethora of hairstyles — loose waves, a sleek ponytail, or a messy bun. It’s definitely an accessory worth adding to your summer rotation.