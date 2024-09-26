Cardi B isn’t afraid to get aesthetically experimental while simply hanging around the house, but Paris Fashion Week is a game-changer even for her. Year after year, she typically prefers to skip the domestic shows (along with London and Milan) and conserve her energy for the French runways. That’s probably part of why she’s able to pull out so many different looks in such a narrow timespan. In the past 24 hours alone, for example, Cardi had long red hair for the Rabanne Spring/Summer 2025 show, then turned around and unveiled a short, gothic pixie in jet-black at Mugler the very next afternoon. Even by celebrity standards, that’s a pretty extreme turnaround time — but that’s what makes Cardi such a singular style icon in the first place.

Rabanne was the first Paris show the “Enough (Miami)” rapper hit on her international trip, which she embarked on three weeks after the birth of her third child. She arrived dressed in an almost chainmail-esque gold gown covered in reflective cutouts, with a flowing, curly wig spilling all the way down to her hips. In a cohesive color moment, the hair piece was dyed a cozy shade of gingersnap that reflected the warmth in her dress.

(+) Peter White/Getty Images (+) Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The entire effect calls to mind the “Botticelli waves” trend that spread through the celebrity set in 2021, a reference to cascade of golden-red curls seen in the Italian master painter’s “Birth Of Venus.” With extra height and volume added to the hair around Cardi’s face, she gives the timeless look a bit of modern edge. It wasn’t long, though, before she went for something even bolder.

For the Mugler show — one of Cardi’s most-worn designers — she went in the complete opposite direction. She wore a jet-black pixie cut with tons of shine and gloss, with pointed, split bangs that look almost like bat wings. It’s like a high-fashion take on something you’d see at Hot Topic — especially because the fringe is long enough to obscure her eyes.

WWD/Getty Images

If this is what she can do with just 24 hours, what else could she possibly be plotting for the rest of Paris Fashion Week?