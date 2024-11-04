True beauty enthusiasts never get tired of seeing celebrities take risks on a red carpet — from buzz cuts to intricate updos. Still, sometimes it’s even more satisfying to see them perfectly execute a look that’s totally time-tested. And what better example of this than glamorous Old Hollywood waves first popularized by cinema icons like Veronica Lake and Rita Hayworth? Since the 1940s, stars have turned to this classic hairstyle whenever they want to exude the kind of beauty that feels elegant and polished, and it’s still a red carpet staple to this day. So of course it simply had to make an appearance at the fashionable 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala. For the annual event, Kaia Gerber showed up with her hair in soft waves that channeled those aforementioned starlets — but in the most modern way.

Dressed a lime green, embellished Gucci gown, the actor and model was an immediate standout at the charitable affair, which benefits the museum’s cultural programming. With so many delicate details to look at from the shoulders down, Gerber’s styling team made a conscious decision to keep her hair and makeup more on the classic side. Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett gave the Bottoms star a deep side part, and formed her rich brunette hair into touchably soft waves cascading over one shoulder. Despite its smooth, glossy finish, the complete look wasn’t overly sculpted like some versions of this style, giving it a more effortless update. Nina Park continued the freshened-up classic glam by amping up Gerber’s already lush brows and lashes, and keeping the color palette neutral — except for a slight green shimmer on her lids.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There’s a good reason celebrities from Adele to Katie Holmes to Cardi B never seem to get tired of Old Hollywood-inspired soft waves for their most formal functions. No matter the slight variations, the overall effect of this hairstyle is one of timeless beauty, which also makes it a great option for any festive events you have planned this holiday season. Go for Gerber’s approach by keeping the roots smooth and sleek with very little volume. This style is all about those loose, waterfall waves that create a peekaboo effect over one eye, adding a little mystery and intrigue to your look. Turn up the glam with a classic red lip or stick to Gerber’s more minimal makeup — you seriously can’t go wrong.