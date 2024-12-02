It’s easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to your hair. But if blow out, ponytail, bun, repeat best describes your current routine, celebrities are always a font of inspiration that can help you break out of the box. Between their editorial shoots, screen or stage performances, and red carpet appearances, your favorite style stars have tried out just about every hairstyle in the book so you don’t have to — and Miley Cyrus is a perfect example. Never one to keep her hair the same for too long, the “Flowers” singer has gone from bleached mullets to Old Hollywood waves and everything in between these extremes, but her more low key looks are often just as coveted. For example, the Grammy winner recently sat down for a chat with Harper’s Bazaar sporting a twisted updo that just might be the antidote to your next ho-hum hair day.

A known hair chameleon, Cyrus just graced the cover of the iconic fashion magazine’s annual art issue with a dramatically different look that included Twiggy-inspired eye makeup and slicked back, wet-look styles that were a far cry from the big, Barbarella-inspired hair she debuted at this year’s Grammys. But when she debriefed with Harper’s editors Leah Chernikoff and Lynette Nylander for the publication’s The Good Buy podcast post-shoot, she switched into something a little less editorial, yet nonetheless noteworthy. Hairstylist Bob Recine gave Cyrus a low bun that was anything but basic, with a deceptively complicated knot at the nape of her neck with wispy fringe and face-framing pieces.

There are a few signature elements that make this style a special one. For one, her chunky highlights, courtesy of colorist Yoshico-Alexis Katahira. Cyrus has been rocking the Y2K trend since spring of last year (with a few subtle variations here and there), but it looks even more fresh in her upswept twist. The contrast of colors adds a bit of extra dimension to a somewhat simple hairstyle.

That said, although this knotted bun gives off an effortless feel that works for any occasion, it’s actually quite polished. Recine started with a smooth, sleek canvas, making Cyrus’ hair as straight and shiny as possible before crafting the updo. And when you take a peek at the back, you’ll notice it’s been artfully twisted — no messy buns here. But when balanced with her fringe-y front section, the overall effect is one of elegance that’s still unfussy and best of all very versatile. Be like the Endless Summer singer and try this out with a bold red lip and faux fur jacket for your holidays fetes, or pair it with your cozy basics (like a coordinating knits set) to dress up your everyday style. You can’t go wrong.