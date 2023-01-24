(Hair)

8 Edgy Ways To Style Micro Bangs In 2023

The polarizing look is having a moment.

A woman with a wavy French bob and micro bangs.

Curtain bangs, bottleneck bangs, and side bangs — the list of styles for this top trend goes on and on. But if you’re looking for a low-maintenance option, micro bangs, aka baby bangs, are the way to go. Ahead, eight ways to wear micro bangs, the small but mighty versatile style.

Skullet Hybrid

Interested in redoing your whole look? The skullet, the mullet and shag hybrid, looks great with micro bangs. It helps further frame the face and adds a layer of chicness to the shaggy cut. To keep this looking sharp, add a dime-size amount of pomade to your fingertips to smooth any stray pieces.

