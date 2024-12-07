You’ve picked out your party dress and shoes, but is your holiday glam mapped out yet? The season of celebrations is officially here, and you’ve got places to go and people to see — so let your favorite celebrities help you out. No one has time for a bad hair day during the merriest time of the year, which is why the best celebrity holiday hairstyles from recent years are foolproof options for your festive beauty looks.

Who better than those with access to the best glam teams in the business to guide you to hairstyles that capture the season’s vibe? And thankfully, you don’t have to have an over-the-top gala to attend to try out some of them for yourself. In fact, sometimes celebs have low-key holidays, too, and might opt for something super simple. As Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo have proven, the addition of a sparking accessory — like a metallic headband or barrette — can make all the difference.

Of course, if you want to go for something that feels apropos for an epic, Kardashian-level holiday soirée, there are plenty of perfectly coiffed past A-list styles for you to choose from. Think ‘90s-prom updos or Old Hollywood-inspired soft waves. Basically, no matter where you’re headed for your festivities, there’s a celebrity hairstyle to capture the desired aesthetic. Keep reading to find the one that’s best for your upcoming fête so you can show up looking like a star.

Kendall Jenner

Last Christmas, the supermodel and 818 founder channeled ‘90s prom vibes with a tendril-accented updo created by stylist to the stars, Jen Atkin.

Hailey Bieber

A little ribbon can add so much to an otherwise simple hairstyle and the Rhode founder’s sleek, half-up hair from last holiday season is the perfect example. Add glittery eyes and a soft red lip, and you’ve got subtly festive glam that suits any occasion.

Jennifer Lopez

When in doubt, you simply cannot go wrong with a sleek bun. It’s a favorite of JLo’s, and she chose the style for last year’s holiday festivities to accompany her all red ensemble and matching lipstick.

Keke Palmer

Last year, hairstylist and wig guru Lace Assassin gave the Master of Me author not one, but two masterful holiday hairstyles. One was platinum blonde and decked out with tiny wrapped gifts, and the other a retro updo with a dramatic spit curl laid against her forehead.

Gwen Stefani

Stefani also opted for a version of the ‘90s updo last Christmas. The upswept coif — created by Suzette Boozer — coordinated perfectly with her feathery dress for a snow fairy effect.

Kylie Jenner

Last year, Jenner attended one of her family’s Christmas festivities with a dressed-up flippy bob. Paired with her lace trimmed dress and burgundy lips, she gave a totally updated take on classic holiday glamour.

Jennifer Garner

When it comes to formal events, celebrities always seem to go back to the classic Old Hollywood hairstyle originated by film icons like Veronica Lake and Rita Hayworth. Garner knows it’s a foolproof look, so she wore the soft, side-parted waves to her holiday gathering last year.

Kacey Musgraves

The “Deeper Well” singer always loves a good ‘60s-inspired style, so when she performed at Graceland holiday season, stylist Giovanni Delgado gave her the Priscilla Presley-inspired hair with long, smooth waves and a teased-up crown.

Nina Dobrev

Proof that even the simplest styles can be totally chic, The Vampire Diaries star opted for a bun with wispy bangs last year. Paired with her classic red lip and strapless black dress, the hairstyle added to her overall Audrey Hepburn vibe.

Cardi B

The “Enough” rapper is never afraid to make a bold choice, so why would her holiday hair be any different? For Christmas 2022, she sported bright red waves that coordinated with the festive decor.

Olivia Rodrigo

The “Vampire” singer created a simple yet ‘60s-inspired, half-up hairstyle last year with the help of a sparkly barrette.

Kiernan Shipka

Never underestimate the power of a pretty ponytail. Last winter, stylist Bridget Brager gave the Sweethearts star a party-ready one with wispy fringe and flipped-up ends.