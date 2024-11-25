A manicure is rarely without some kind of meaning for Hailey Bieber. In the past she’s used her nail art to tease (or match) new product launches or even pay homage to something or someone, like the birth of son Jack Blues. So of course, when she threw a martini-themed bash in honor of her 28th birthday on Nov. 22nd, anything basic just wouldn’t do. Instead, Bieber asked her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt to whip up a design suited to the celebratory affair — and as usual, she delivered with a mani that’s guaranteed to inspire the masses. Her martini nails were so minimal, yet so spot-on for the star-studded soirée.

The Sagittarius gathered a crew that included BFFs Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey for an intimate evening that included multiple cakes (one decorated with the phrase “a tini bit 28”), a table full of towering espresso martinis and glazed donuts, and a martini bar filled with 818 tequila. As for herself, Bieber stuck to classic martinis garnished with olives to totally coordinate with her dainty nail art, an itty-bitty olive design that Ganzorigt painted atop a select few of her rounded almond-shaped, baby blue tips.

The color and pattern made the manicure a total standout that contrasted with Bieber’s all-black ensemble, which consisted of a vintage Gucci fur-trimmed coat and short shorts. The new mom completed her beauty look with one of her latest launches, Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll, a shimmering warm brown shade, as well as toasty brown cheeks and lids.

Bieber’s martini manicure follows the lead of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande who are opting for more dainty designs, as opposed to some of the more maximalist styles that have been making the rounds over the past year or so (think ultra-long lengths, 3D designs, and over-the-top colors and patterns). It’s the perfect intro to nail art for someone who is used to simple, solid color manis but wants to dip their toe (or their pinkie, rather) into something a little more out-of-the-box.

A perfect occasion to try it? New Year’s Eve, an occasion where martinis may be flowing like they were at Bieber’s birthday bash. Plus it makes a unique alternative to the standard metallic manis you see at many end-of-the-year celebrations. Leave it to the makeup mogul to set yet another viral beauty trend.