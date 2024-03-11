With TikTok’s dizzying, aesthetic-driven trend cycle, only a select few fashion and beauty looks are exciting enough to hold the algorithm’s attention for more than a week. Throughout the past year, balletcore has managed to hold its own against emerging aesthetics like mob wife, eclectic grandpa, and tomato girl, to name a few. Built upon the pointe shoes, bodysuits, leg warmers, chiffon skirts, and sleek high buns that make up ballerinas’ rehearsal outfits, elements of the trend can easily be integrated into your own ensembles based on your personal style. In other words, it’s extremely versatile, especially the dancers’ signature hairstyle. Case in point: a whole slew of celebrities put their own unique spin on the ballerina bun at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Consider these A-list hairstyles at the 2024 Oscars a major sign that the trend is here to stay. Included in the mix were classic takes on the updo, such as Gabrielle Union’s high, twisted bun and Greta Lee’s sleek, mid-height compact knot. Other celebs got creative, such as Emily Blunt, who went with a fishtail-braided undone look, while others, such as Ava DuVernay, demonstrated how stunning the updo is when paired with a protective style.

Ahead, see all of the best iterations of ballerina buns from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Emily Blunt

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Boho and ballerina seem like polar opposites aesthetic-wise, but Blunt’s Oscars updo demonstrates that opposites do, in fact, attract. Adding Hidden Crown hair extensions for extra length and body, the actor’s hairstylist, Laini Reeves, created two fishtail braids and twisted them into a high bun at the crown of her head. The undone texture adds to the effortless feel of the final look, which she achieved using Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris products, namely the La Creme 230 and The Invisible Hold Hairspray.

Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

A purist take on the style, Union wore her hair pulled up into a sleek and sophisticated twisted high bun.

Greta Lee

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lee’s deep side-part is a simple yet strategic move: the tiny detail adds a bit of lift to her otherwise smooth updo. Her take is also an example of how you can experiment with placement. In lieu of the crown of the head, Lee’s ballerina knot is mid-height.

Issa Rae

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

If there was a TED Talk on developing your personal style, Rae would undoubtedly make a great speaker on how to finesse trends to make them entirely your own. This twisted ballerina bun, with cinnamon highlights woven through it, would serve as the ultimate reference material.

Hailee Steinfeld

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

If a low bun is more your speed, look to Steinfeld’s updo for inspiration. The actor wore her hair parted deep to the side, then braided it before twisting the whole thing into a bun at the nape of her neck.

Ava DuVernay

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

DuVernay’s signature locs are the perfect foundation for a high ballerina bun. The updo really shows off the golden tones throughout her protective style.