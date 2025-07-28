Kristen Stewart debuted a bold hair transformation over the weekend while out for a walk with her wife, Dylan Meyer, and their dog at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. She showed off a striking bright coral hair color, and she wore her strands in a messy bun with tousled, face-framing bangs. It’s anyone’s guess whether Stewart switched up her hair just for fun or for an upcoming role. She’s currently juggling several projects, including two films: The Wrong Girls, which is being directed by Meyer, and Flesh of the Gods. She’s also set to star in a limited television series titled The Challenger.

This isn’t the first time Stewart has sported this shade. Back in May, while at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film The Chronology of Water, she added the same vibrant coral hue to the tips of her blonde hair for a pop of color. Building on the playful dip dye she debuted earlier this year, Stewart has now gone all in with the striking shade. The all-over hair color is a stark departure from her previous looks — though she’s stuck with blonde in recent years, the actress was originally known for her signature brunette hair during her Twilight days, at the beginning of her Hollywood career.

Terma, SL / BACKGRID

With this dramatic new look and her current lineup of ambitious acting projects, Stewart continues to prove that she’s not afraid to shake things up, whether it’s with her hair or her career.