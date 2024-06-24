Less than 24 hours after the third annual Vogue World affair took place in Paris — where Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more stormed the Place Vendôme in a variety of fresh designer looks — the celebrity set stayed put in the City of Light for the first official day of Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024 on June 24. Vogue World was certainly a star-studded affair as Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, and Emma Chamberlain were on the guest list. However, the first few Haute Couture shows unsurprisingly matched its A-list energy with appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, and Kelly Rutherford. And in true Fashion Week form, the front-row-ready attire just keeps getting better with each designer soirée.

Staying true to tradition, the current Haute Couture circuit started out on a high note — with Schiaparelli’s latest presentation from creative director, Daniel Roseberry. Longtime Schiaparelli savant, Doja Cat, was one of the first celebs to arrive at the designer’s latest showing. The Grammy-winning rapper pulled out all the stops in an extravagant oversized blazer complete with structured shoulders and a semi-sheer corset underneath. Then there was Kelly Rutherford, who was a quiet luxury vision in a heavily-draped strapless dress from the atelier’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The Gossip Girl alum paired her white maxi with classic Schiaparelli accents, including an eccentric top-handle bag and pointy pumps adorned with the label’s signature motif, a gold keyhole. Just a few hours later, at the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show, the celebrity lineup went a more timeless route. J.Lo, for one, styled a chic trench coat-inspired dress with statement leather gloves. Both Williams and Rosamund Pike opted for fringe-embellished midi dresses from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection which debuted back in mid-April.

And those looks were just from the first few hours of events. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024 and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with each new ensemble.

Serena Williams

Williams brightened up the front row at the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in a plethora of preppy red staples. She started her look with a baby pink pinstripe button-down, a pleated skirt and a matching corset with a dachshund print, and finally a tweed jacket, all from Thom Browne, of course. From there, the fashion muse popped on a plaid tie and carried a dog-shaped handbag.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Another A-lister who went full light academia-mode at the Thom Browne showing was Turner-Smith, who styled an elongated tweed jacket, matching shorts, and knee-high socks, all from the NYC-based atelier. Her gray flap-top bag was sourced from the label’s Fall 2023 Haute Couture collection.

Emma Chamberlain

The evening prior, Chamberlain went viral for her barely-there Rick Owens two-piece. At the Thom Browne affair, she broke the internet once again in pastel checkerboard mini dress courtesy of the label’s Spring/Summer 2017 line.

Molly Gordon

Just days before Season 3 of The Bear drops on Hulu, the series’ star, Gordon arrived at the Thom Browne show in a white corset top and a pleated mini skirt. She channeled the coquette trend by pairing her pointy pumps with ankle-length socks.

Teyana Taylor

Much like the embroidered Thom Browne suit Kerry Washington wore in May, Taylor wore another graphic skirt set from the atelier at the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show. Her oversized blazer and button-down midi skirt went a more naval-inspired route as evidenced by its lighthouse, anchor, and boat decorations.

Jennifer Lopez

Before sitting in the front row at creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most recent presentation, Lopez posed for photographers in the aforementioned tan midi dress from Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 line. She paired the daytime design with black leather opera gloves and a matching Lady Dior bag, as well as sky-high peep-toe pumps.

Venus Williams

ICYMI, Williams stole the show at Vogue World as she walked the runway in a custom Marine Serre gown. And the next morning, she made headlines again at the Dior show in a silver chainlink ankle-grazing dress from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection. The tennis legend paired her metallic midi with the label’s Medium Dior Nolita Bag and ankle-strap black sandals.

Rosamund Pike

Ahead of the Dior presentation, the Saltburn actor turned heads in a sleek Dior Pre-Fall 2024 LBD finished with glittery fringe off the hem that swished as she walked. Pike was able to pull off a major sartorial feat: She rocked socks-with-sandals via semi-sheer black hosiery and platform peep-toe sandals.

Yseult

The French singer and model attended the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in a modern menswear moment, which featured knee-length pleated shorts, a leather blazer, and a matching vest coupled neatly with a polka-dot tie.

Sabrina Elba

At the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show, the velvet finish of Elba’s shirtless suit set gave her OOTD a luxurious finish while her quirky cowboy-inspired boots provided an unexpected western edge.

Kelly Rutherford

Rutherford channeled her Gossip Girl character’s penchant for elevated neutrals at the Schiaparelli show in an ivory strapless dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. She took style cues straight from the original runway look by coupling the maxi with black keyhole-embellished pumps, an outlandish top-handle bag, and a gold pendant necklace.

Doja Cat

In a shocking turn of events, Doja Cat maintained a PG-13 presence at the Schiaparelli show in a striking petal blazer layered overtop a translucent ivory corset. A French-inspired pin hat, oversized seashell-shaped earrings, and slingback black pumps rounded out her OOTD.

Anitta

The “BELLAKEO” singer looked especially red carpet-worthy at the Schiaparelli show as she donned a cutout body-con gown from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 line. Much like Rutherford, she carried a black top-handle bag topped with a cartoon-ish face and slipped on a bunch of chunky gold bangles for extra drama.

Selma Blair

Just four months after Schiaparelli’s braided neck tie made of hair caused a stir at the Fall/Winter 2024 show, Blair brought the conversation-starter to the Haute Couture rotation alongside a tan suit set.

Tina Leung

Influencer and stylist Leung was spotted outside the Schiaparelli fête in a black-on-black skirt set with eye-catching gold embroidery. She accessorized with keyhole mules and an itty-bitty metallic gold clutch.

Karlie Kloss

At the Schiaparelli show, Kloss chose a seemingly simple co-ord from the atelier, starting with a cozy knit vest and a complementary button-down pencil skirt.

Avril Lavigne

On June 24, Lavigne attended the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in a punk-rock ‘fit that perfectly aligned with her trademark style. She was photographed wearing a vintage Iris Van Herpen ensemble from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which included a black-and-white long-sleeve bodice meshed with a unconventional high-low skirt and chunky lace-up boots.