Whether or not you’re a Star Wars enthusiast, there’s no denying the franchise is one of the most star-studded in the Hollywood circuit. Ever since the first movie released in 1977, the Star Wars universe has featured performances from one fashion muse after the other, starting with Carrie Fisher, Natalie Portman, Daisy Ridley, Rosario Dawson, Laura Dern, and more. And now, another style icon is joining the ranks with the release of The Acolyte — Jodie Turner-Smith. In honor of the newest Disney+ spin-off series (which released on June 4), Turner-Smith has embarked on her latest press tour, delivering a blend of futuristic gowns and fresh-off-the-runway coquette-ish numbers.

For her debut Star Wars soirée on May 23, Turner-Smith pulled out all the sartorial stops with not one but two top-notch looks in less than five hours. The multi-hyphenate made her grand entrance at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. dressed to the nines in a royal blue strapless dress courtesy of Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2019. After the premiere screening, Turner-Smith was snapped by paparazzi leaving the iconic venue in a plunging burgundy tulle gown complete with an ethereal veil, both from Y/Project Fall 2024.

And those were just the start of her many Star Wars-related outings. Keep scrolling for all of Turner-Smith’s press tour looks for The Acolyte. And since new episodes are dropping weekly, there’s a chance her promotional trail will continue well into July. On that note, be sure to bookmark this page so you don’t miss a single red carpet moment from the A-lister.

June 3

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

For her fourth and final ensemble of the day, Turner-Smith made headlines in a structured mini dress sourced from the Balmain Pre-Fall 2024 runway. Her strapless mini was adorned with pastel blue and yellow embroidery throughout and abstract shimmery flamingos on either side of the plunging bodice. On the accessories front, she opted for pointy metallic pink mules from Black Suede Studio, mismatched rings, a few coordinating tennis bracelets, an eye-catching necklace, and statement diamond stud earrings.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A few hours earlier, Turner-Smith was spotted in another striking design from the Balmain Pre-Fall 2024 collection. The Queen & Slim star twirled in an ultra-mini pleated dress covered in a multi-color print. Her high-neck mini was just as vibrant as her choice of footwear: turquoise suede Christian Louboutin ankle boots. Turner-Smith rounded out her second OOTD with a bright blue Brandon Blackwood handbag as well as oversized gold sunglasses from Linda Farrow.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Before heading into her interview at Good Morning America, Turner-Smith posed for photographers in a pastel pink feather-covered bodysuit originally seen on the Shushu/Tong Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk. The one-piece was topped with a coquette-ish black bow at the center of the bodice, which coordinated to her noir accents, including semi-sheer black tights, sky-high slingback pumps from Roger Vivier, and a leather moon handbag from Eera, a Milan-based jewelry label. Turner-Smith popped on cat eye-shaped black sunglasses to add just a bit more shine.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Turner-Smith started out her Monday promo circuit on the highest of notes, and in Wiederhoeft pieces galore. The model served up Bridgerton-inspired realness with a mint green under-bust corset underneath a bow-embellished bolero top and a low-waisted pencil maxi skirt. From there, she accessorized with beaded short black gloves, metallic silver Black Suede Studio mules, a crochet clutch also from Wiederhoeft, and Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses.

May 23

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Following the initial screening of The Acolyte, the actor was seen en route to her car in an angelic burgundy tulle gown from Y/Project Fall/Winter 2024. She kept the monochromatic motif going by carrying The Pluto Bag from Santoni also in a deep red shade.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Turner-Smith brought her sartorial A-game to a special launch event for The Acolyte in a plunging neon blue sequin dress from Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2019. Other than her black sandal heels from Giuseppe Zanotti, she upped the glamorous ante with a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet from Bulgari.