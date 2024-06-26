Unlike other esteemed fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga only presents one Haute Couture collection each year — usually during the Fall/Winter circuit. So, it’s only fitting that the highly-anticipated presentation is always a star-studded soirée. And Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2024 show was no different. On June 26, alongside Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Charli XCX, and more, the Balenciaga bash was also a Haute Couture hotspot for celebrity mother-daughter duos. Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, to name a few, brought their burgeoning fashion muses as their plus-ones to the atelier’s latest showing, and they were unsurprisingly all dressed to impress.

Just minutes after creative director Demna debuted his latest Haute Couture collection, the front-row lineup was snapped by paparazzi outside the Paris venue. Watts and her 15-year-old daughter, Kai Schreiber were some of the first A-list attendees to step out after the show. The Feud actor waved to fans in a white matching set complete with a calf-length pencil skirt and a structured wrap top both from Balenciaga, of course. Watts carried Balenciaga’s Rodeo Shoulder Bag in black which coordinated to her tights and pointy noir pumps. In true Balenciaga form, she popped on a pair of black-out statement sunglasses to up the dramatic ante even more. Watts accessorized further with pearl dangly earrings and stark white gloves.

Her daughter matched her sartorial energy completely in a plunging lace bodysuit coupled with an elongated black skirt. Like mother like daughter, Schreiber slipped on semi-sheer tights and the same pointy heels. Balenciaga’s Rodeo Shoulder Bag, square sunglasses, and diamond drop earrings rounded out her latest front-row-ready attire (she also joined her mother at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 show back in April).

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

Seated next to Watts and Schreiber inside the Balenciaga fête were Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Just two months after the 15-year-old made her red carpet debut at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, she looked like a Fashion Week pro in a long-sleeve velvet mini dress embellished with a sleek mock neck and strong padded shoulders. Then there was Kidman, Balenciaga’s newest brand ambassador who stunned in a body-hugging T-shirt maxi dress topped with a shimmery sheen. Both of the Kidmans paired their coordinating all-black ensembles with paparazzi-blocking sunglasses.

(+) Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

And those weren’t the only noteworthy mother-daughter moments at the most recent Balenciaga showing. Maya Rudolph and her 18-year-old daughter, Pearl Minnie Anderson, also attended the show together for the Saturday Night Live alum’s first ever Haute Couture week. Rudolph brought a bit of color to the front row as she styled a satin midi dress in a graphic blue print. During the pre-show photo call, she posed alongside Anderson, who proved she’s one to watch on the fashion front with a black turtleneck floor-length gown. Check out their applause-worthy looks here.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

While the Balenciaga show came and went, there's a possibility for more mother-daughter appearances at future Haute Couture shows like Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, and Robert Wun.