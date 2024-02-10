If you follow TZR on Instagram, you’ve probably seen our influx of posts about Kelly Rutherford’s style (if you don’t, what are you waiting for?). Rutherford has had a distinguished acting career, with roles in Gossip Girl, Scream 3, and A Sister’s Nightmare, but now, she’s in her fashion girl era. The multi-hyphenate has been spotted most recently in the front row at Haute Couture Week in Paris — the internet fawned over her bubblegum pink coquettish dress at Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha. While I love seeing her high-fashion moments, I’m absolutely glued to her Instagram profile, where she shares daily elevator mirror selfies featuring her luxurious yet slightly quirky style. Rutherford’s everyday looks are actually, thankfully, pretty easy to emulate once you identify her key silhouettes.

I was first introduced to Kelly Rutherford via her tenure as Lily van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. In the show, van der Woodsen is the definition of a wealthy Upper East Side mom — her wardrobe is dripping in Hermès, Fendi, and Valentino. While Rutherford certainly loves a bit of luxury, she’s loyal to more attainable brands, like Sézane, Bobbies, and Repetto. Her style also differs from van der Woodsen in that she loves a quirky accessory, like a Peter pan Collar, or a silk scarf. She knows balance is important in every wardrobe, though — she’ll follow up an all-neutral look with a bright quilted coat or denim jumpsuit.

Once I studied Kelly Rutherford’s Instagram, I was able to pull out a few key styles and silhouettes that she relies on for her chic look. Her outerwear collection is particularly inspiring. She dons a variety of styles, from leather and shearling aviator jackets to crisp wool trenches. Luxe knitwear is also a key element of her style, she has pieces from Mr. Mittens, Soft Goat Cashmere, and White + Warren. As for bottoms, she typically opts for tailored trousers, looser denim, or midi skirts.

If, like me, you’re inspired by Rutherford’s Instagram selfies, keep scrolling for the pieces I’m coveting to emulate her amazing personal style.