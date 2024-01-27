With her award-winning acting skills, it’s hard to believe Ayo Edebiri has only been behind the camera for a few years now — but wow, what a few years it’s been. Kicking off her career as a writer and comedian, the 28-year-old landed her breakout role as Sydney Adamu in FX’s comedy-drama The Bear. And when the Boston native isn’t on-screen yelling ‘Yes, chef!’ to Jeremy Allen White or accepting accolades, Edebiri is creating buzz for her killer style. Never one to shy away from a bold look, the actor is on every fashion person’s radar right now, and with good reason.

The NYU grad started working with revered stylist Danielle Goldberg, who is also behind Greta Lee, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Rodrigo’s incredible fashion moments. And this award show season, the duo has been unstoppable. Perhaps you saw Edebiri’s fire-engine red custom Prada number for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards? Or how about the slouchy white suit from The Row she wore at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards? Edebiri’s custom Louis Vuitton leather dress for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was a scene-stealer, as well.

If you’re ready to check out more of the star’s best looks so far, keep scrolling. And stay tuned for plenty of upcoming high-style moments because she’s just getting started.

The Bear Premiere

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

At The Bear premiere in June 2022, Edebiri wore a quirky LBD with a feathery trim over a striking red bow-adorned blouse.

2nd Annual HCA TV Awards

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Leave it to Edebiri to match her pastel blue Thom Browne suit set and matching bag to her eyeshadow at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards in Aug. 2022.

74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Angelic is one word you could use when referencing the flowy Giambattista Valli number she donned at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Time100 Next

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Pictured at the Time100 Next event in Oct. 2022, Edebiri wore a balloon-covered Loewe dress, which blew up on social media.

The Today Show

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In Nov. 2022, Edebiri made an appearance on The Today Show, wearing a powder blue jacket and skirt set drenched in pearls.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

If Edebiri says oversized hair accessories are in, then they’re in. For The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in Jan. 2023, the star styled the dramatic piece with a white mini dress complete with a heart-shaped bodice and coordinating heels.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

For her Golden Globe Awards debut in 2023, the actor gave major Cinderella vibes in a powder blue Rosie Assoulin two-piece look and tan gloves.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Edebiri showed off her playful fashion side at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Feb. 2023, arriving in a checkered blue and brown gown from Emilia Wickstead.

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

This exquisite, high-shine Oscar de la Renta mini dress she wore to the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards was basically a work of art.

Bottoms Screening

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Edebiri was an early adopter of the red tights trend. The actor rocked the hosiery (along with a full coordinating outfit) at the Bottoms screening in March 2023.

2023 BAFTA Television Awards

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

The fashion girl attended the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards alongside The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, donning a conversation-starting Puppets & Puppets gown.

Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

A Prada muse in the making! Edebiri sat front row at the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in a silky lilac tank, gray calf-hitting skirt, and pointy black pumps. 10/10 no notes.

14th Annual Governors Awards

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier this month at the 14th Annual Governors Awards, Edebiri opted for a strapless buttery yellow Proenza Schouler dress.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Edebiri’s custom strapless Prada creation for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards had fashion girls buzzing. (The gold trophy made for the perfect accent.)

2024 BAFTA Tea Party

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Edebiri has never met a LBD she hasn’t loved. For the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party, the actor went with a leg-baring Versace style.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

It’s been nearly two weeks since the 2024 Critics Choice Awards aired, and we’re still not over Edebiri’s relaxed white suit courtesy of The Row. Her round frames really cranked up the cool factor.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

At the 2023 Emmy Awards, Edebiri stole the show in a sculptural strapless Louis Vuitton dress.