One thing you can never say about Kerry Washington is that she plays it safe — whether it’s her acting roles, her glam, or her fashion choices. When it comes to the latter, it’s the reason she’s become such a muse for the most iconic designers in the business. Simply put: She’s not afraid to make a statement with what she’s wearing. That’s exactly what she did by sporting an embroidered Thom Browne suit on a recent outing. The statement? Pure storybook whimsy.

Fresh off the heels of a few other recent memorable fashion moments (her velvet Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala, her frothy little white Christopher John Rogers dress at an Ezra screening in Beverly Hills), Washington’s white skirt suit, from the NYC-based designer’s Resort 2023 collection, felt like a major departure — in the best possible way. The white blazer, ankle-length skirt, and overcoat can best be described as a modern take on cottagecore. A pastoral landscape, flowers, and even a cozy little cottage are woven (literally) into the design, which is also embellished with pearl details.

Washington’s stylist Rob Zangardi paired the suit with pointed wingtip heels in a matching mint hue, rectangular Linda Farrow sunglasses, and Thom Browne’s iconic Hector bag in a coordinating floral print. If the dachshund-shaped bag looks familiar, it’s probably because you saw Cole Escola holding a wicker version at this year’s Met Gala, and it was one of the event’s most adorable standouts.

Although many people may think of the designer’s aesthetic as preppy and menswear-focused (see: Billie Eilish’s tweed suit from the 2024 Oscars or Diane Keaton’s seersucker suit from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023), this suit is certainly not Thom Browne’s first foray into more fantastical territory. He’s responsible for some seriously over-the-top looks in recent Met Gala history, including Cardi B’s quilted gown from 2019 and Janelle Monáe’s exaggerated suit-dress with hoop skirt from 2023. And even Browne’s most recent runway for his Fall 2024 collection felt like a dark fairytale, filled with looks a Disney villain would love.

Washington’s whimsical suit may be from a year-old collection, but we have a feeling that with her endorsement, modern cottagecore is a theme to watch for in the coming months. To try it out, look for pieces with clean lines juxtaposed with embroidery, embellishments, prints, or imagery of flora, fauna, or general fairytale vibes. Ahead, find a few options to get the effect ASAP.