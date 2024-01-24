Do you think there was huge celebrity email chain leading up to the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premiere, with each A-lister sending a snap of their look for the evening and comparing notes? It seems so, considering everyone on the star-studded cast understood the assignment, dressing perfectly on-theme for the occasion, filling the carpet with festive black-and-white, swan-themed ensembles.

Yes, on Jan. 23, the star-studded cast, which includes Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny (just to name a few), gathered at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City to celebrate the series’ latest episodes. Moore’s look, for example, really hit the nail on the head — she arrived in a sequin Balmain number with a swan on it. Meanwhile, Sevigny embraced the season’s bow trend, arriving in a Christopher John Rogers white gown, which featured a larger-than-life take on the ladylike detail.

For those who may have missed the FX series’ first season Feud: Bette and Joan (which was about the rivalry between Hollywood stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford), the network is now releasing its second installment consisting of eight episodes on Jan. 31. Based on Laurence Leame’s bestselling book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song For an Era, the show follows American journalist Truman Capote and the society women — who he referred to as his “swans” — the writer befriended in the ‘50s and ’60s. The story chronicles Capote’s betrayal of the socialites after he exposed their scandalous secrets in his unfinished novel, Answered Prayers.

Keep scrolling ahead to take in all the best black and white gowns spotted on last night’s red carpet.

Demi Moore

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Styled by Brad Goreski, Moore wowed in a strapless beaded gown and Cartier jewelry.

Emma Roberts

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Roberts was a vision in a Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2022 Couture number, Judith Leiber bag, and heels from Jimmy Choo.

Chloë Sevigny

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Sevigny’s bow-adorned gown was playful and sophisticated in equal measure.

Molly Ringwald

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ringwald opted for a custom tulle look courtesy of Rodarte.

Rose Byrne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Skipping a gown, Byrne rocked an elevated black suit.

Calista Flockhart

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Flockhart’s Zuhair Murad Fall/Winter 2023 dress oozed elegance.

Naomi Watts

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing a black Givenchy Spring/Summer 2019 Couture look, Watts’ sparkly Judith Leiber swan clutch was everything.

Diane Lane

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lane looked breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Taryn Delanie

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Delanie showed some skin in a shimmering black gown with a dramatic high slit.

Ella Emhoff

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The model and designer donned an edgy leather jacket and cool slouchy trousers for the affair.