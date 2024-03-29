Beyoncé’s Latest Western-Inspired Outfits Are As Applause-Worthy As Her New Album

Just two months after announcing the much-anticipated Renaissance follow-up with an internet-breaking Super Bowl commercial, Beyoncé has blessed our ears with another stellar album, Cowboy Carter, which dropped at midnight on March 29. And in true Bey fashion, she also blessed our eyes with another round of western-inspired imagery to accompany the new release. A few hours after the Beyhive first got a taste of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé posted a carousel of five new country-ified outfits on Instagram, which highlighted the latex red, white, and blue jumpsuit from the album cover, a new denim chaps moment, and of course, a sleek cowboy hat or two. And to no surprise, the looks are just as applause-worthy as her eighth studio album.

Opting out of any caption at all, Beyoncé let the jaw-dropping photos speak for themselves. First, she shared a different angle of the custom red, white, and blue one-piece, complete with a belted retro bodysuit and matching thigh-high chaps — a look crafted for her by Los Angeles-based lingerie label, Busted Brand. While the gorgeous white stallion from the album cover was nowhere to be found, Beyoncé stunned by herself in stiletto boots from Paris Texas, a gray cowboy hat, and the trademark Cowboy Carter sash wrapped around her bodice. Staying true to her new cowgirl-chic aesthetic, this wasn’t the only time that yeehaw-worthy chaps made an appearance in her photo dump. A few shots later, Beyoncé posed in an ultra-baggy denim pair adorned with a paisley pattern. Underneath the chaps peeked denim micro shorts in a similar light-wash to her oversized bottoms. On top, she leaned even further into the off-duty cowboy vibes with a casual cropped tank top that coordinated to her white cowboy hat. She slipped on a black western belt with a statement buckle for a little bling.

Beyoncé also shared a few hat-less close-ups that gave her platinum blonde hair a moment to shine alongside more elevated ensembles. In one set-up, Queen Bey channeled country music star Dolly Parton, by styling a sultry nude mini dress with a voluminous Dolly-esque updo, ‘60s-inspired blue eyeshadow, and striking red nails (a fitting homage given she covered Parton’s song “Jolene” on the new record). She swapped her Paris Texas boots for what appear to be lace-up black pumps — a Beyoncé staple more reminiscent of previous eras. While holding a drink, the 29-time Grammy winner flashed an eye-catching caramel diamond ring — perhaps an expensive jewel courtesy of Tiffany & Co.? In another shot, Beyoncé looked straight into the camera in a sequin studded jacket which she left open to reveal an of-the-moment bolo tie — one of her current aesthetic’s signature motifs. She kept the pendant on for another pic and rounded out her look with nothing else except a black cowboy hat and a cigar (icon behavior).

As you press "play" on Cowboy Carter for the umpteenth time already (I'm on my fourth listen today), why not treat yourself to a Beyoncé-approved co-ord or two?