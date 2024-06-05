When it comes to curating her next street style look, Katie Holmes can do no wrong. Somehow, each time she steps out in New York, the style icon manages to make eccentric combos feel like they were made for each other (we’re still not over the denim trench coat and ballet flats co-ord she wore in March). Take her latest off-duty outfit, for example. Before grabbing dinner with her mom and daughter, Suri Cruise on June 4, Holmes was snapped by the paparazzi in possibly her most out-of-the-box ensemble this season: a yellow slip dress and socks with sandals. And to no surprise, she made it work.

Given the 85-degree weather in SoHo, the Dawson’s Creek alum went for light and airy pieces, starting with a pastel yellow midi dress from Lisa Yang. Her cashmere calf-grazing number featured a classic balconette-lined bodice and ultra-thin spaghetti straps. From there, she left her shoulders bare and instead tied her dark denim jacket around her waist. While an oversized tote from Mansur Gavriel is usually her go-to carry-all for her various mid-day outings, this time Holmes carried a slouchy leather shoulder bag from Toteme in black, which gave her final ‘fit a more elevated finish. And now a moment for her quirky choice of footwear: Holmes ditched her tried-and-true ballet flats for wedge sandals adorned with braided heels and straps. But that’s not all as the A-lister also slipped on a pair of black ankle-length socks underneath her wedges — proving that socks with sandals isn’t always a sartorial no-no.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Shortly after photographers spotted Holmes, her 18-year-old daughter was also seen heading into the aforementioned SoHo restaurant. The burgeoning fashion muse chose a boho-chic little white dress coupled with knee-high brown boots — a look that clearly drew inspiration from her mom’s ‘90s aesthetic. She added just a bit of color to her overall outfit with a blue striped hobo bag.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

If you have a strict “no socks with sandals” policy, Holmes’ latest OOTD might just change your mind. For those on-board with a little fashion experiment, channel her most recent street style attire with the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact dress and handbag are still available to shop — for now, that is.