It’s been a minute since there’s been an all-out fashion industry extravaganza — the latest arguably being the Met Gala in early May. But luckily, the sartorial dry spell is over, as one of the year’s most highly anticipated red carpet is underway — Vogue World 2024. Hosted by French actor Catherine Deneuve, the show is taking place in Paris at Place Vendôme, one of the city’s most renowned (and fashion-filled) squares.

This marks the third Vogue World affair — the first was in September 2022 in New York during fashion week, while last year’s occasion was in London. This edition, however, is different than previous years. That’s because the 2024 event is in partnership with youth athletic academies from all over France, matching sports (such as gymnastics, cycling, tennis, and fencing) with a specific decade in French fashion, ranging from the ‘20s to today. Thus, the show will highlight contemporary and historic French designers.

As for the celebrity fashion moments flooding the streets? They’re quite the sight to behold. Longtime model Cara Delevingne, for instance, turned up in a scene-stealing Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha blush pink corset dress with a dramatic cone bra (which nodded to Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour look circa 1991). Eva Longoria also wowed in a form-fitting black gown adorned with a medley of shimmering crystals on the straps. Meanwhile, Emma Chamberlain went the sultry route, wearing an underboob-revealing leather set.

Ahead, take in all the best looks from Vogue World 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Espresso” singer made an appearance at the show donning a retro-looking custom Jacquemus striped swimsuit and maxi skirt.

FKA Twigs

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

FKA Twigs took to the runway in a frilly black Chanel dress with a high slit.

Alexa Chung

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Chung arrived in a dreamy champagne-colored Viktor & Rolf gown complete with a romantic red rosette.

Olivia Munn

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Munn posed alongside her boyfriend John Mulaney in a body-hugging strapless black dress, which boasted sequins around the bodice.

Eva Longoria

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Longoria’s Alexandre Vauthier LBD was equal parts timeless and glamorous.

Cara Delevingne

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Delevingne turned heads in a show-stopping Jean Paul Gaultier by Simona Rocha confection.

Joey King

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

King was a vision in a white Givenchy mini dress festooned with ultra-fluffy pom poms.

Diane Kruger

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Kruger layered a chic striped miniskirt over a sheer lace look from Nina Ricci.

Aurora James

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Brother Vellies founder opted for a flowy ruffled Chloé midi dress and strappy sandals (likely from her beloved footwear brand).

Maria Sharapova

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The esteemed tennis star kept it classic in a tailored white Schiaparelli suit and pointy heels.

Emma Chamberlain

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Chamberlain’s skin-tight red leather two-piece look from Rick Owens showed some subtle underboob.

Ashley Park

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Park brought her fashion A-game, arriving in a sculptural metallic silver number from Rahul Mishra’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection and coordinating accessories.