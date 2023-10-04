It’s not often that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s busy schedules allow them a date night away from their two little ones. But when they do manage to squeeze one in, the duo takes evening-out style to a whole new level. (See: The matching denim numbers they wore sitting front row at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear runway show in June.) Their looks on Oct. 3 for A$AP Rocky’s 35th birthday, which marked Rihanna’s first public appearance since quietly giving birth to her son in early August, certainly did not disappoint. And it was undoubtedly RiRi’s Balenciaga pantaboots that stole the show (sorry, A$AP).

On Tuesday night, the power couple hit up Carbone — a celebrity-favorite New York restaurant — in seemingly opposite looks. Rihanna, for starters, slipped into the beloved form-fitting pant boot-hybird, which boasts a fan base the likes of Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa. As for the top half of her look, the Grammy award-winning musician tapped into the ongoing balletcore trend via a tulle corset top. (The tutu-looking piece feels like it could have been plucked from Natalie Portman’s wardrobe in Black Swan, no?) To keep warm, the “Life Me Up” singer topped off the sultry number with a cropped satin bomber jacket. Rectangle sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings completed her night-out look. A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, looked ready for the office in a plaid blazer, grey crewneck, and lace-up boots. The rapper offset the neutral getup with a striking bright pink tote.

(+) Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Rihanna has clearly taken a liking to Balenciaga pantaboots, given that she just sported the bottoms in a private family photoshoot last month. In the images, shot by renowned photographer Miles Diggs, the Fenty Beauty founder styled the luxury fashion house’s navy iteration with a denim hoodie and a blue bra. Meanwhile, her partner posed in a white tank and relaxed denim. (The two children, of course, looked adorable in their outfits as well.)

With cold weather on the horizon, it’s not a bad idea to snag a pair of Balenciaga’s buzzy boots. Should you need help styling the one-of-a-kind look, follow RiRi’s lead by opting for a statement top and sleek accents. Ahead, shop everything you need to pull off the look.