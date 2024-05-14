May is one of the most jam-packed months for the celebrity set. The month starts out with the Met Gala, a.k.a. the Super Bowl of fashion, which sets the sartorial tone for future fêtes. Then, there’s a slew of designer Cruise shows to attend (Gucci just hosted Kate Moss, Dua Lipa, and Daisy Edgar Jones in London). And of course, who could forget the iconic Cannes Film Festival? Staying true to tradition, this year’s 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival runs for two weeks (from May 14 to the 25th, to be exact), with each day delivering an assortment of stellar French Riviera-inspired looks from the A-list guests. To no surprise, the latest invitation-only soirée is off to a particularly elegant start.

The first day of festivities was marked by appearances from Meryl Streep, Anya Taylor-Joy, Greta Gerwig, and Lily Gladstone, all of whom served up endless summer style inspo. Instead of promoting a new film, Streep is in town to receive an honorary Palme d’Or — the most-esteemed prize awarded at the festival. The Devil Wears Prada alum dressed to impress in a white Michael Kors Collection suit paired with a classic pinstripe button-down. Another star to stun in an elevated white number? Gladstone and their buttoned linen midi dress. Celebs also styled a few notable fresh-off-the-runway designs for their first Cannes ‘fit, including Gerwig who turned heads in a corseted pinstripe maxi dress courtesy of Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture.

And those were just the opening day ensembles. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it until May 25.

Meryl Streep

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Palme d’Or honoree marked her first Cannes appearance since 1989 in a white blazer and matching trousers from Michael Kors Collection. She leaned even further into the festival’s signature French Riviera aesthetic by layering a blue and white pinstripe button-down underneath. Her classic accessories included a beige sun hat, metallic pointy pumps, and striking sunglasses.

Lily Gladstone

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Gladstone, one of the star-studded members of the Cannes jury, arrived at a photo call in a white linen midi dress coupled with a merlot red monogrammed belt and matching chunky loafers, both from Gucci.

Greta Gerwig

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The President of the Jury wore a look befitting of her new lavish title — a baby blue pinstripe midi dress sourced from the viral Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture collection. Under her corseted midi peeped a white sky-high pair of Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela pumps, complete with the designer’s signature Tabi split-toe silhouette.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

The evening prior, Gerwig attended a pre-festival dinner with her fellow jury members, for which she sourced another new designer number — a taupe midi dress seen on the catwalk at Carven Fall/Winter 2024. The rest of her OOTD felt just as posh, as it featured Amina Muaddi Mary Jane heels and a mini Chanel top-handle bag.

Anya Taylor-Joy

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy was spotted leaving her five-star hotel, the Hotel Martinez, on Tuesday in an ivory semi-sheer gown and a sleek straw hat, both from Jacquemus, as well as lace-up pumps from Femme.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy joined Gerwig at the pre-festival dinner the night before in a stunning orange maxi dress from Atlein Spring 2024. Her oversized straw Jacquemus hat and coordinating Jimmy Choo sandals gave off major Old Hollywood vibes, but the cherry on the ultra-glamorous cake was her bold red lip.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Just minutes after touching down in France, Taylor-Joy stepped out in her first must-copy co-ord of her trip, which featured a bow print Damson Madder blouse and a button-down denim skirt from the AG Jeans collaboration with Alexa Chung. On the accessories front, she went with metallic Maison Margiela pumps, Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses, and the sold-out Dior Diorstar Callisto Bag — a fitting selection for the global brand ambassador.