If there’s one occasion that’s going to get celebrities jumping across the pond just days after the biggest fashion day on the calendar, it’s a Gucci show. The design house, currently headed up by Sabato De Sarno, never fails to secure some of the most fashionable stars to sit front row. And the creative director’s first-ever Cruise collection was no exception. Held at one of London’s cultural institutions, Tate Modern, the Gucci Cruise 2025 show was attended by a mix of established and emerging trendsetters.

Gucci’s guests were — as per usual — a well-balanced blend of models, actors, and musicians, plus the occasional influencer, media personality, and celebrity stylist. Of course, there were the usual suspects, who have previously attended De Sarno’s shows, like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Salma Hayek, Solange Knowles, and Alexa Chung. Radical Optimism singer Dua Lipa joined the crew alongside sister Rina. And the show wouldn’t have been the love letter to London it claimed to be without British fashion icon Kate Moss, who sat front row with daughter (and fellow model) Lila Moss.

Other fashion royalty included singer-songwriter Debbie Harry, who at 78 was as chic as ever in a menswear look, and designer/muse Daphne Guinness. Gucci also invited some budding men’s style icons, like Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott who recently starred together in All of Us Strangers. Other notable up-and-comers in attendance were Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, model Mia Kong, and Passages star Adèle Exarchopoulos.

As for the looks, the celebrities donned plenty of Gucci staples — like platform loafers (more than one star was sporting the burgundy shade!) micro lengths (yes, the hot pants are here to stay), and flat riding boots. Other trends to keep an eye on included slingback kitten heels (Chung and Kate Moss styled theirs expertly), lingerie details (see Solange, Kate Moss, and Demi Moore for examples), and color coordination, whether it be head-to-toe black like Mescal, suit sets like Lila Moss’ butter yellow version, or matchy-matchy bag and shoe combos, a la Edgar-Jones. Ahead, see a few of the standout stars and their stylish looks.

Dua Lipa

The “Illusion” singer stunned in a leather jacket, hot pants, and platform loafers.

Solange

The R&B singer’s lingerie-inspired ensemble was juxtaposed with leather riding boots.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The Normal People star opted for an on-trend micro-length leather dress and platform loafers.

Debbie Harry

The music icon (and forever fashion muse) looked chic in a slouchy suit paired with burgundy platforms.

Kate Moss

The supermodel looked gorgeously windswept in a sexy LBD beneath an ankle-length black coat.

Lila Moss

Seated alongside her mom, the English model wore a few Gucci signatures: Short shorts and platform loafers.

Salma Hayek

The actor and producer, who attended in support of husband (and Kering CEO) François-Henri Pinault, accessorized her asymmetrical LBD with a metallic bag and platform heels.

Alexa Chung

The British model and media personality sparkled in an embellished top and pencil skirt with equally shimmering slingbacks.

Demi Moore

The actor/producer, who wore a lacy slip dress with flat boots, brought her favorite plus-one, dog Pilaf.

Andrew Scott

The Ripley star looked polished yet relaxed in a knit top and grey pants paired with signature Gucci accessories, a logo leather belt and loafers.

Paul Mescal

The actor and budding menswear trendsetter, who had a mini reunion with his Normal People and All of Us Strangers costars, arrived in head-to-toe black.