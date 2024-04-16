While some A-listers prefer to keep a low profile after a jam-packed award season, it seems a month away was enough for Lily Gladstone. After leaving us speechless time and time again earlier this year with their stellar red carpet looks (we’re still not over their custom Gucci x Joe Big Mountain gown at the Oscars), the Golden Globe winner is back in the spotlight to promote her new Hulu series, Under the Bridge, all while delivering even more applause-worthy outfits. On April 15, Gladstone started her next press tour on a high note in a printed cape look from Indigenous designer Pamela Baker from the label Himikalas.

At the DGA Theater Complex on Monday evening, Gladstone made their grand entrance for the L.A. premiere of their next project. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor started their OOTN with a simple black button-down and matching fitted trousers, however, they packed on the color via a floor-length cape courtesy of the aforementioned Pamela Baker label. Alongside its puffy sleeves and subtle train, the decorative topper was adorned with a traditional multi-color Chilkat pattern from Baker’s “Spirits of the Universe” 2022 collection. Letting her jaw-dropping coat grab all the attention, Gladstone kept her accessories to a minimum and only styled black pointy pumps and dangly statement earrings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gladstone’s Under the Bridge co-star, Riley Keough, was also dressed to impress for the L.A. premiere. Continuing her effortlessly chic Chanel streak, Keough walked the green carpet in a black silk organza midi dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. A black bra and micro shorts, also from Chanel, peeped out from underneath the A-lister’s semi-sheer LBD. Keough swapped the original knee-high turquoise boots seen on the runway for black peep-toe heels.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to tune into Gladstone’s newest project (Under the Bridge drops on April 17). In the meantime, consider channeling the actor’s latest red carpet-ready look with the curated edit below.