On the morning of Feb. 12, less than 24 hours before the new Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 show took the stage at New York Fashion Week, the brand asked their loyal fans via Twitter which A-listers they hoped to see in the front-row lineup this year. Hundreds of responses immediately flooded the comment section, with a majority of followers manifesting an appearance from the atelier’s newest global brand ambassador, Dahyun, the star of South Korean girl group, TWICE. Excited commenters also hoped to spot longtime Michael Kors devotees like Blake Lively and Gabrielle Union dressed in the label’s newest designs at the Tuesday afternoon presentation. And on Feb. 13, all their sartorial wishes came true because Dahyun, Lively, and Union were all present and accounted for, along with lots more notable fashion muses.

Toward the end of the workday on Tuesday, upwards of 500 fashion enthusiasts tuned into the brand’s livestream on Twitter to watch stars like Lively, Katie Holmes, Rachel Zegler, and more trickle into the now-defunct Barney’s store in Manhattan. Lively was one of the first front-row regulars to arrive at the transformed venue, and her brown giraffe print co-ord quickly set the tone for the rest of the celebrity OOTDs. Shortly following an adorable meet-cute with Lively on the carpet, Holmes posed for a photo op in a lacy bodysuit along with a coordinating tiered maxi skirt — sourced straight from the label’s Sept. 2023 runway show. Just minutes before the start of the show, Zegler was photographed in a classic Michael Kors ensemble, which highlighted her posh black coat dress — both a fashionable and functional selection given the snowy forecast.

And the stellar outfits just kept coming. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. Trust us, they’re just as top-notch as the runway content.

Blake Lively

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Just when we thought Lively’s front-row attire couldn’t get any better than the gold sequin jumpsuit she wore at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 show, the icon stunned in a matching giraffe print jacket and skirt set. She rounded out her look with more brown must-haves, including knee-high boots and chic shoulder bag.

Katie Holmes

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Continuing her style streak after soirées like Ulla Johnson’s runway show and the opening of Chanel’s newest Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Boutique, Holmes made the grandest of entrances in an assortment of Michael Kors pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 line. She opted for a semi-sheer lace bodysuit underneath a coordinating maxi skirt, an oversized black blazer, and a subtle peek-a-boo lingerie moment.

Gabrielle Union

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Even in the midst of a snowstorm, Union arrived in a springy mood thanks to her all-white button-down, micro-mini skirt, and overcoat — all of which were constructed of see-through lace.

Rachel Zegler

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

After a few months out of the spotlight following her jam-packed Hunger Games: The Battle of Songbirds and Snakes press tour, the burgeoning fashion muse checked into the Michael Kors affair in a timeless coat dress coupled with an of-the-moment cotton headband.

Brie Larson

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The Captain Marvel star looked sleek and sultry in a one-shoulder black jumpsuit and strappy sandal pumps.

Rachel Brosnahan

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Brosnahan turned heads as she arrived in head-to-toe noir numbers from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 collection, including a high-slit mini skirt, a cropped bandeau top, ankle boots, and an oversized blazer. Her gold ring-embellished shoulder bag matched her low-waisted metallic belt — one of the afternoon’s most popular accents.

Dahyun

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The K-Pop performer celebrated her first Michael Kors event as global brand ambassador in a nude sequin mini dress, metallic gold sandal heels, and the front-row set’s must-have handbag.

Nina Dobrev

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

While most likely running on minimal Zzzs after cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Dobrev still managed to serve a lewk. She rocked a sequin LBD and saucy knee-high pointy boots.

Kelsea Ballerini

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Another star to style the retro-inspired gold belt was Ballerini, who paired it with a mesh bodysuit overtop a black bra and matching high-waisted briefs.

Charlotte Lawrence

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The ringed belt made one last appearance at the Feb. 13 meet-up, this time around the hips of Lawrence. Similar to Ballerini, the songwriter tapped into the celeb-approved sheer trend in a see-through black midi dress.

Abigail Spencer

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The Suits alum made her fashion month debut at the Michael Kors show in an oversized navy blue blazer worn as a mini dress, platform metallic pumps, and a complementary silver shoulder bag.

Rachel Zoe

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The celebrity stylist and fashion expert has been delivering one mob wife-esque look after another this NYFW. Her latest take on the viral trend featured a royal blue turtleneck and trousers co-ord underneath an extravagant white fur coat. And of course, her go-to burgundy Hermès Birkin was included in the final ‘fit.