If you were to score a peek inside Dua Lipa’s designer-heavy closet, there’s no doubt you’d find an entire rack devoted to statement leather jackets. Ever since the A-lister dyed her hair burgundy red and entered an edgier sartorial era last fall, stealthy patent jackets have become her new outerwear go-to. While she occasionally loves to experiment with an eccentric color (we’re still thinking about her olive green Ferragamo topper from earlier this month), she’s also never afraid to stray from the standard silhouette. On April 24, while out in New York, Lipa styled Khaite’s Rothen Mockneck Leather Coat, complete with ultra-structured shoulders — debatably her most striking style so far this season.

In between press-related events for her upcoming album, Radical Optimism (btw, it drops on May 3), Lipa was snapped by the paparazzi in the aforementioned ankle-grazing, sold-out black trench, which featured a high neckline, a tie around the waist, and an airbrushed finish. The “Training Season” singer kept her noir number completely closed, which made it difficult to spot the striped Celine polo shirt she wore underneath. Toward the hem of her sleek overcoat peeped a pair of light-wash jeans paired with classic black pointy pumps. To add a bit of shine to her final ‘fit, Lipa traded her signature charm-embellished Hermès Birkin 30 for a metallic silver Bottega Veneta Jodie Handbag adorned with hundreds of light-reflecting studs. Continuing the silver theme onto her jewelry, Lipa rounded out her OOTD with a pair of the Tiffany & Co. Extra Large Link Earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With the release of Lipa’s third studio album just days away (May 3 can’t get here soon enough), you can expect lots more street style moments or maybe even a performance outfit to pop up soon. While we await her next luxe leather look, channel her latest co-ord with the curated edit below. Extra points if you can get your hands on her limited edition Bottega Veneta carry-all.