June is just around the corner, so you know what that means: It’s time to make room in your closet for summer-ready essentials. That’s right, it’s officially the season of linen pants, flowy sundresses, and swimsuits galore. While you’re swapping your cozy cardigans for crochet toppers, don’t forget to give your accessories a summery revamp, too. Perhaps pack your trusty neutral tote away for fall and invest in a more vibrant carry-all for your warm weather activities. And if you need some sartorial encouragement, take style cues from Bella Hadid’s bright blue handbag from Jacquemus that she carried at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. In fact, why not copy her entire French Riviera-inspired ensemble?

On May 23, in between film screenings and red carpet appearances, Hadid delivered her sixth stellar look since she touched down in Cannes on May 18. The fashion muse was dressed in head-to-toe Jacquemus — a fitting selection given she’s modeled for the atelier at multiple Paris Fashion Week presentations. Hadid started her OOTD with a white asymmetrical midi dress from Jacquemus, complete with a draped cutout that stretched from her shoulder to her lower back. The multi-hyphenate paired her chic little white dress with another Jacquemus staple: white kitten-heel sandals with an eccentric double-heel embellishment. From there, she broke up her monochromatic moment with the label’s Le Bambino Long Bag in an en vogue Tiffany blue shade. Hadid upped the outfit’s easy luxury feel with the rest of her accents, including sleek black sunglasses, chunky gold bracelets (also from Jacquemus), mismatched statement rings, and rectangle gold drop earrings.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close. However, knowing Hadid, she’ll fit in a few more luxe looks before the last day on May 25. While we await her next top-notch outfit (which could drop any minute now), channel her full Jacquemus attire with the curated edit below. And hurry, because you can still shop her exact bag — for now, that is.