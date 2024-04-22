Capri Pants Are Returning In 2024 & We Don’t Hate It

Polarizing, once-popular trends like skinny jeans and low-rise bottoms often elicit not-so-enthusiast remarks, namely from millennials. But capri pants, an early aughts staple making an impressive comeback as of late? That hasn’t quite been the case — well, at least not for Alyssa Wasko, the brainchild of Los Angeles-based brand Donni, who was arguably one of the first designers to jump on the budding silhouette last September with her now-cult-favorite pedal pusher.

“I thought it would be for our very niche, fashion-forward customers,” she tells TZR over the phone. “With these specific trends, you kind of know you’re going to get some pushback and a lot of eye rolls. And I was very prepared for that.” However, she’s seen a (mostly) positive response, in large part thanks to an endorsement from style maven Leandra Medine Cohen. “Ironically, in her selects for the collection, they were her top pick.” Because of Medine Cohen’s endorsement, the label sold out of the pants and have already restocked them (though the gray iteration the influencer donned is still unavailable at the moment).

Gilda Ambrosio is another early adopter of the trend. In February, the It girl and co-founder of The Attico hit the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows in a sleek black pair, which she styled with a coordinating button-down and chic rhinestone-heavy heel. And celebrities are into the look, too. Supermodel Gigi Hadid, for one, is a capri stan. The Guest In Residence founder gave a denim style a whirl last July for a friend’s birthday gathering at Jac’s on Bond in New York City. Another fan? “Kendall Jenner was recently seen styling her capris with our coordinating Alosoft Iconic ‘90s bra and ballet flats, showcasing a chic and coordinated ensemble,” explains Alo’s EVP of Design and Merchandising Abby Gordon. “Our customers are particularly appreciative of how capris merge studio functionality with street style, embracing their adaptability and practicality for everyday use.”

(+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

And if the spring 2024 runways were any indication, luxury designers are also helping to push the needle toward an elevated, modern-day version of capris. In New York, Tory Burch kicked things off with a flared gray bottom, which was paired with a blazer (complete with an of-the-moment brooch!) in a slightly lighter shade of the color. Over in Italy, Ferragamo displayed a seriously slim-cut black style with a matching zip-up turtleneck top. Near the end of the month, during the shows in the City of Lights, Coperni, too, debuted a black iteration worn alongside a pinstriped blue and white button-down and structured blazer.

(+) Coperni Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Tory Burch Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Should you need more styling advice, Wasko is here to help. The designer says that because capris can err on the sporty side, she suggests offsetting the bottoms with feminine shoes, like a vintage Manolo heel sandal. Then, to balance out the fitted silhouette, she likes to go with an oversized sweatshirt or jacket on top. Meanwhile, Sonia Mosseri, founder of Still Here (a NYC denim brand coming out with the look in May), has been loving dressing up her capris with a blazer and fancy boots. Or, for a more casual and tomboy take, she gravitates towards a crewneck and boat shoes with socks. “They are easy to style up or down, day to night,” the expert adds.

Clearly, Wasko doesn’t expect the trend to lose momentum this summer, considering she’s currently developing another capri silhouette. “We’re working on one for next year,” she reveals. And even if you’re not sold on the bottoms just yet, Wasko has a strong feeling that will change. “Traditionally, I find that people are usually really resistant and afraid of a trend, and a year later, they’re much more willing to try it. So, I think this is just the beginning.”

With that insight in mind, scroll ahead for seven ways to wear capri pants — no matter where you currently stand on the trend.

Have Fun With Accessories

On those balmy spring days, wear your black capri bottoms with a sleeveless brown blazer. (Contrary to popular belief, the two neutrals do work wonderfully together.) Spice up the understated duo via your accessories, such as a statement belt and clear wedges à la model and content creator Maya Stepper.

Show Some Skin

Sun’s out, midriff’s out? That seems to be the motto for fashion girls once the warm weather rolls around. If you’re also one to show some skin, try coupling your bottoms with a cropped blouse or tee. Round out the slightly revealing look with chunky heeled sandals and a high-shine gold necklace or belt.

Opt For A Print

Though solid black is decidedly the look du jour this season, you can also branch out and experiment with a printed capri style. A polka dot or floral motif, for instance, is incredibly chic with a pared-back neutral jacket and a bright strappy sandal, as proven by influencer Anaa Saber.

Play With Proportions

Balancing out your form-fitting bottoms with a puff-sleeve top is sure to give the outfit some interest. From there, consider opting for a sleek head-to-toe neutral palette by finishing with a black leather bag and complementing open-toe heels.

Go For The Unexpected

Here, the aforementioned pedal pusher look seen on Medine Cohen. In true fashion, the street style star teamed the bottoms with unexpected styles, including a Western-inspired fringe jacket and a long pearl necklace. The pointy while mules added a refined element to the ensemble.

Belt It

Keep your capri outfit unfussy with the help of elevated basics. Come summer, a tank with skinny spaghetti straps is a no-brainer. If you’re loving the ballet flat revival, pull out a versatile black pair. And though your pants likely don’t need a belt, why not throw one on for a little pizzaz?

Layer Up

Not sure how to style your capris on a chilly spring afternoon? Layer on top with a bomber jacket (go with a light or heavy style, depending on the forecast) and long-sleeve top. Lastly, heeled thong sandals will dress up the laid-back look.