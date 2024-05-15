Looking back, there’s no denying that 2023 delivered a fair share of administrative changes at some of the industry’s most notable ateliers. First, Sabato De Sarno took over from Alessandro Michele as Gucci’s creative director. Then, Chemena Kamali became Chloé’s new head designer around the same time Seán McGirr stepped in for Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. And now, 2024 is off to the same start. On May 15, two months after Michele moved to Valentino, another status update has sent the fashion world into a frenzy: Haider Ackermann was just announced as Canada Goose's first-ever creative director — with a high-fashion campaign, no less.

Bright and early on Wednesday morning, fashion enthusiasts woke up to the thrilling news of Ackermann’s appointment to creative director. Ackermann confirmed the news and shared his excitement via a press release. “What drew me to Canada Goose is not only how they have created a category, but also its authentic reputation and drive to stay committed to its purpose,” said Ackermann. “The impact this brand has had on the world around us is meaningful and inspirational.” This new role comes at a perfect time for Ackermann as his eponymous label been on a design hiatus since Fall 2020.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

Ackermann’s takeover marks the start of a new era for the luxury outerwear label, one that prioritizes environmental sustainability and the protection of our planet while leaving a meaningful impact in fashion. In honor of the label’s eco-friendly rebrand, the renowned designer celebrated his first action as creative director by launching a limited-edition sweatshirt in support of Polar Bears International (PBI). The organic cotton hoodie (which comes in four nature-inspired color-ways: Borealis Green, Arctic Blue, Crystal White, and Onyx Black) is officially available to shop right now, and 100% of the sale’s proceeds will go to PBI to fund vital research, implement innovative conservation strategies, and educate communities about the importance of protecting the Arctic.

And that’s not all. The sweatshirt drop is accompanied by a special launch campaign featuring Jane Fonda. “I have put my full force into inspiring planet-friendly choices to address the climate crisis, and partnering with Haider and Canada Goose to bring attention to what’s happening in the Arctic is powerful, important, and essential,” the activist shared in a statement. In the corresponding photoshoot, Fonda posed for photographer Willy Vanderperre in the aforementioned neon green hoodie, and later, the stark white version.

Courtesy of Canada Goose

Given his impressive sartorial repertoire, it comes as no surprise that Ackermann pulled out all the stops for his inaugural movement at Canada Goose. The Colombian-born star got his start in 1998 in a five-month internship at John Galliano. Just four years later, he launched his own atelier with a Fall/Winter 2002 women’s wear collection at Paris Fashion Week. Starting with his Spring 2004 collection, Ackermann delivered a new presentation for almost every season up until Fall 2020. He served as creative director at Berluti from 2016 to 2018, and more recently, during Paris Haute Couture Week Spring 2023, he made headlines as a guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier. During that show, he debuted heavily-structured suits, delicately-draped gowns, and sculptural statement tops (see his bird feather-embellished top).

Ackermann has also forged relationships with notable fashion muses throughout the years, including Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet. In December 2021, Ackermann collaborated with Chalamet to design and launch a hoodie with 100% of the proceeds going to French organization Afghanistan Libre, which focuses on preserving the rights of women in Afghanistan. Back in February, the duo joined forces once again for the Dune: Part Two press tour. Chalamet styled a Haider Ackermann look complete with an oversized black T-shirt and metallic silver pants for the film’s London premiere.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Be sure to get your hands on Ackermann’s first Canada Goose staple while you still can. And keep an eye out for the label’s next major move — perhaps a collection with Chalamet? Only time will tell.