There’s no denying that Zendaya and Law Roach have been attached at the hip this year. From jam-packed press tours for Dune: Part Two and Challengers to the 2024 Met Gala, the dynamic duo have delivered countless notable style moments over the past few months. And now, it seems Zendaya is finally taking a much-deserved hiatus from the spotlight. But not Roach. The renowned stylist is continuing his sartorial streak by collaborating with other A-listers, most recently, Naomi Campbell. With the help of Roach at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Campbell re-wore an archival Chanel 1996 gown that she originally debuted on the runway 27 years ago. Iconic, right?

On May 15, the second day of Cannes festivities, Campbell made the grandest of entrances at a special screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The supermodel quite literally shut down the red carpet in the aforementioned archival pull, which appeared to be in perfect condition fresh from the Chanel Fall 1996 Couture collection. Campbell’s glamorous gown (an original Karl Lagerfield creation) featured black sequins from top to bottom alongside draped pearl straps on each shoulder. The mermaid skirt included stripes of paillettes connected by rows of sheer tulle. Back on the couture catwalk, she added a tulle slip underneath the semi-sheer skirt, but this time, she went without one and just wore black briefs for a sultrier finish. Campbell let her applause-worthy ensemble do all the talking and opted for minimal embellishments: only diamond drop earrings and black satin pumps (perhaps the same pair she wore in ‘96?).

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images

And in true Roach fashion, this was only Campbell’s first stellar outfit of the evening. A few hours later, at a BMW soirée, Campbell changed into a custom army green look from Dolce & Gabbana. The top mimicked a leather biker jacket with buckles and straps galore, while her loose-flowing skirt was more elevated and red carpet-ready. Simple accessories once again rounded out her OOTN as she styled two striking rings and classic diamond drop earrings.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

While you unfortunately can’t get your hands on Campbell’s exact Chanel number (unless you have Roach on speed dial), you can still channel her selections with the curated edit below.