A Meryl Streep street style moment is quite the rare occurrence these days — she’s usually only spotted on the red carpet of her newest project’s premiere or sitting front-row at fashion week. However, whenever we’re blessed with the Academy Award-winning actor’s presence, it’s always an en vogue moment that must be properly appreciated. Case in point: On Nov. 9, Streep wore a leather statement jacket to celebrate music icon Joni Mitchell’s 80th birthday in L.A. The actor wasn’t the only star included on the guest list — the party brought some of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward boomers — and all I can say is that I only hope I’ll be this stylish after hitting 70.

On Thursday night, Streep was one of the first A-listers to check into Smoke House in Burbank for the private festivities. She channeled Miranda Priestly’s edgy workwear-inspired aesthetic with the aforementioned leather jacket, which she wore with a pair of black trousers (a combination her Devil Wears Prada character would surely approve of). For accessories, she leaned into the night-out vibes via black patent leather pumps, her signature oversized glasses, and a sleek clutch.

As if Streep and Mitchell out together in L.A. wasn’t iconic enough, then another Academy Award-winning actor arrived: Goldie Hawn. The actor chose a plethora of moody separates for the get-together, starting with a black matching set, which she layered with a metallic-embellished blazer and a multicolor handbag. Shortly after Hawn was snapped by the paparazzi, Cyndi Lauper was seen heading into the celebrity hotspot eatery. (Believe me, I’m just as stunned as you are.) The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer’s bright purple pixie cut was on full-display, along with double leather pieces layered over a quirky button-down. Now, brace yourself... because the jam-packed guest list wasn’t complete yet. Anjelica Houston (AKA the Morticia Addams) closed out the reunion, in a cheetah print coat and ultra-flared pants straight out of the ‘70s.

If you, like me, are taking wardrobe cues from this epic girls night out, channel Streep’s luxe look with the styles ahead.