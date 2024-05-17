When it comes to the Cannes Film Festival, most eyes go straight to the ultra-glamorous red carpet looks that are constantly popping up on our Instagram timelines. And this year’s 77th annual soirée is no different (we’re still not over Naomi Campbell’s archival Chanel gown). However, beyond the red carpet is an entire assortment of street style moments that aren’t to be censored from the Cannes circuit. Take Hunter Schafer’s latest off-duty outfit, for example. Hours before she even set foot on the steps of Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, the fashion muse delivered a must-copy co-ord, which featured the perfect blend of cool-girl edge and French Riviera elegance.

On the afternoon of May 16, Schafer was snapped by the paparazzi during a mid-day stroll with her friends. The A-lister was a vision of laidback luxury in a beige V-neck sweater layered underneath an oversized black leather bomber jacket. From there, Schafer slipped on medium-wash jeans that were cuffed at the hem to reveal her multi-color striped socks. She paired her statement socks with equally-striking footwear: Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Janes with the signature split-toe silhouette, of course. The Euphoria star leaned into the Old Hollywood aura of Cannes by securing her blonde hair with a cream-colored knit scarf tied under her neck. On the accessories front, Schafer stayed true to form with paparazzi-blocking Prada sunglasses alongside a brushed leather shoulder bag also from the atelier — both fitting selections for the brand ambassador.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

A few hours later, before heading to the Nespresso x Brut. party, Schafer changed into her second and final OOTD, which was a bit more elevated than the first. She posed in an off-the-shoulder floral midi dress courtesy of Vivienne Westwood, complete with pops of blue, red, and green. The vibrancy of the final ‘fit continued onto her accents, starting with a scarlet red Prada shoulder bag and pointy yellow kitten heels from Roger Vivier. Her en vogue headscarf was nowhere to be found as her hair was slicked back into a timeless bun.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part about Schafer’s most recent outfit? It’s the first of many from the celeb during her stay at Cannes. Until her next outing (which could be any hour now), channel her afternoon ensemble with the curated edit below. Extra points if you style her funky striped socks.