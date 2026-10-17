There’s a chill in the air, and it isn’t just the falling temperatures. Frosted makeup — one of the most popular beauty trends of the late 1990s and early 2000s — has made a major comeback. And celebrities are leading the charge.

While the trend has been bubbling for quite some time, 2026 saw the cold front spread. During her press tour for The Odyssey, Zendaya wore several ethereal (and internet-breaking) looks featuring subtle shimmer and pastel hues. Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Paris with frosted eyeshadow in one of the year’s top hues, lilac, while Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber brought the ice to Berlin with silver-accented lids.

And the frosty fun didn’t stop at the eyes: Willow Smith and Slayyyter both opted to wear their ice on their lips. For Slayyyter’s frosted pastels moment at the 2026 VMAs, makeup artist Lilly Keys “wanted to lean into soft ’90s/Y2K frosted glamour — sexy and polished, but still effortless and a little cool,” she said in a statement. “It’s a Y2K vibe with frosted pinks, smoky lilac eyes, glowing skin, and a sexy pearlescent nude lip.” To achieve the look, she used a selection of products from MAC — which, by popular demand, just brought back some of its cult-favorite frosted lipsticks.

Scroll on to see a few of the standout celebrity frosted makeup looks from the last year or so.

Jennifer Lopez

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During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Lopez evoked mid-century glamour (think Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren) with voluminous hair and frosted purple lids, courtesy of makeup artist Rokael Lizama.

Kaia Gerber

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For the Berlin premiere of her show The Shards, Gerber and makeup artist Valeria Ferreira paired a frosty, smoky eyeshadow look with glossy lips — and it was a whole Y2K vibe. (One enhanced by a few strategically-placed hairpins.)

Zendaya

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It’d be impossible to pick Zendaya’s best frosted makeup moment from 2026. Her standout looks from this year (so far) include the silvery shadow she wore to the Emmy Awards and this dreamy blue moment at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey. Both looks were created by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.

Ayo Edebiri

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Who says you can’t mix your metals? Edebiri, working with makeup artist Dee, paired bronze eyeshadow with silver for the 2026 Emmys — to stunning effect.

Willow Smith

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Eyeshadow might dominate the frosted makeup conversation, but it isn’t the only way to ice out your makeup. Exhibit A: Smith’s metallic lips. The singer-songwriter wore this chilly pout to Dior’s Fall 2026 runway presentation.

Slayyyter

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Another grade-A example of frosted lipstick? Slayyter’s pretty in pink makeup at the 2026 VMA’s.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

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More frostbitten than fully frozen, Edgar-Jones’ makeup at the Berlin premiere of Sense & Sensibility featured the subtlest touch of silver eyeshadow in the inner corners. The makeup, created by artist Nikki Wolff, demonstrated how frosted finishes can still work in a “clean girl” look.

Tyla

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Is it even a celebrity frosted makeup gallery if you don’t include faces Painted by Esther? For Glamour’s 2025 Women of the Year Awards, Edeme gave Tyla matte pink cheeks and a blend of silver-and-gold frosted shadows on the lids.

Florence Pugh

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What’s cooler than being cool? Pugh’s ice-cold silver eyeshadow, the handiwork of makeup artist Alex Babsky. The actor wore this dramatic metallic eye moment to the New York premiere of East of Eden.

Jordyn Woods-Towns

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Edeme gave Woods-Towns impossible chic, almost wet-looking frosted lids for Vogue World 2026.