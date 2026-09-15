At the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, several stars decided they’re already over neutral, warm-toned fall and winter color palettes and, in fact, are ready to skip straight to spring. On the event’s blue carpet, Florence Pugh, Sarah Pidgeon, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Williams all opted for pastel purple gowns — a color seen plenty on this week’s New York Fashion Week runways.

Pugh, who is not nominated for an Emmy this evening but presented during the show alongside fellow actor Julia Garner, wore a corseted look by Vivienne Westwood. The cinched silhouette was classic Westwood, but made all the more playful by a sheer lilac sequin-covered fabric expertly draped over the architectural gown. A darker shade of tulle made for voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and perfectly complemented her pink-and-green crystal-and-diamond choker necklace.

Nominated for her role as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story, Pidgeon took a slinkier approach to the hue, wearing a floor-length silk slip by Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. The minimalist shape was adorned with a variety of accoutrements outlining the cowl neckline, such as multicolored pearls, gold floral hardware, and other fanciful embellishments. The strung beads also made up the gown’s straps, creating a frame for her equally glittering diamond lariat necklace. The 30-year-old kept things matchy-matchy, choosing satin strappy sandals in the same fabric, which was also coordinated with her pedicure’s polish.

(+) Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood. Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images (+) Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel. Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Four-time Emmy Award winner Clarke joined in on the fun, selecting a minimalist silk faille column Prada gown, complete with a voluminous cape-meets-train detail and parallel thigh-high slits fastened by straight-edge bows. Rather than dip into a suit of sparkles, Clarke kept her accessories minimal, wearing only lucite-like statement earrings with a climber accent covered in diamonds. The dusty shade is seemingly a favorite of the Game Of Thrones actor, seeing as she wore a Balenciaga Midi Sack Dress in a similar hue this past June at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

(+) Emilia Clarke in Prada. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images (+) Jessica Williams in Honor. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Shrinking star and nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Williams also went the purple route in a decidedly frillier, more textured ensemble by Honor. The design featured a balconette-style bustier with a delicate bow at the center and exaggerated padding at the hips. The dramatic top blended seamlessly into a tulle-and-lace tiered skirt, making for a high-femme, princess-like attire. A Tyler Ellis bag and Jessica McCormack jewels — including dainty hoop earrings, ear cuffs, and cocktail rings rounded out the full look.

And although the majority of her gown was black, Allison Janney — who took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her work in The Diplomat — still found a way to partake in the trend, sporting a Pamella Roland Resort 2027 dress with a lavender ostrich feather-covered neckline.