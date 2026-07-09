As someone old enough to have lived through more than one full trend cycle, I can say from experience that a certain kind of… revisionist history often emerges. Once a style is out — say, low-rise jeans in the early 2010s — suddenly, it was actually never a good look. Of course, when it comes back in fashion, it was actually always flattering, and its adversary (in this case, high-rise jeans) was the real villain all along. Next in line for this treatment? Frosted eyeshadow. Because as a pair of superstars — Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya — have just demonstrated, we are at the beginning of this Y2K-era trend’s redemption arc.

On July 8, Zendaya attended the Paris premiere of The Odyssey with pastel blue lids courtesy of makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who used Prada Beauty’s Dimension Eyeshadow Palette in 05 Pure to create the look. (And who has been giving the actor some incredible press tour glam.) Complemented by touches of frosty highlighter along the lower lash line and on the high points of the cheeks, along with radiant skin and pretty pink blush, the look was nothing short of angelic —and thus perfectly suited to her custom, lacy white Louis Vuitton ensemble.

A day later, Lopez, also in the City of Lights (albeit for Haute Couture Week), hit the Celia Kritharioti runway show with shimmering lilac lids. Working with makeup artist Rokael, Lopez also opted for pink cheeks, alongside glossy lips and her signature bronzey J.Lo Glow. Hairstylist Justine Marjan gave the star a half-up, half-down hairstyle with center-parted, face-framing curtain bangs that perfectly showcased the makeup.

(+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

It’s safe to say the frosted lids-aissance is here — and right on time. Earlier this year, pro makeup artists told TZR that lively makeup looks, including color and grown-up glitter, would be making a return in 2026. “Using makeup as a conduit for expressing emotions is cathartic, and I think people need and want to feel things right now,” said Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy. “Social media is so numbing. The clean girl aesthetic is so lifeless. Tapping into color and sparkle through makeup will make you feel alive!”