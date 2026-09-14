Summer might be coming to a close, but awards season is just getting started. First up: the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, otherwise known as television’s biggest night. While the ceremony honors the writing, direction, and performances that keep us glued to every budding romance or plot twist, it’s also a major moment for red carpet fashion. But the glamour doesn’t end stop with custom designer gowns and eye-catching diamond jewelry. The 2026 Emmy Awards best beauty looks include makeup, hairstyles, and manicures that pay homage to Old Hollywood and the current zeitgeist.

This year’s host, Mariska Hargitay, get the tone for the night as an early arrival. To offset her stunning red sequin gown, she opted for soft glam eye makeup, rosy blush, and sultry beach waves. Speaking of red. Beef 2 star Cailee Spaeny gave the current matchy-matchy makeup trend a red carpet spin. She perfectly matched her crimson lipstick to her dress, and gave her look a retro spin by styling her hair in brushed-out curls. And those are just a few of the highlights.

Ahead, all of the standout celebrity beauty moments from the 2026 Emmy Awards red carpet.

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Ebediri’s prom queen-worthy hair and makeup consisted of a braided updo with face-framing tendrils by Jacob Aaron, and fresh-faced makeup with coral blush and a hint of shimmer on the eyes by Dee Carrion.

Key Products Used: OGX Nourishing + Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Hair Mist, CHANEL Joues Contraste Intense Cream-to-Powder Blush in Rouge Franc.

Nicole Kidman

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While it’s not confirmed, there’s a good chance Brigitte Bardot was on Kidman’s glam mood board. Lorenzo Martin styled her hair in a modern version of the late French actress’ messy style, complete with curtain bangs. Her makeup was centered around micro-winged liner, another one of Bardot’s favorite looks.

Key Products Used: K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo.

Zendaya

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Another red carpet, another photo of Zendaya that will make you consider getting a pixie. For the Emmys, hairstylist Coree Moreno played with texture to give her classic cut a “modern, editorial lens.” The Euphoria star’s hairstyle might have a modern twist, but her makeup is straight up out of the ‘90s. Ernesto Casillas channeled the decade’s popular frosted looks when doing her makeup.

Key Products Used: ghd Sculpt, Schwarzkopf KERATIME Hair Bonding Oil, got2b Glued Spray Wax, Prada Beauty Dimensions Holo Nude Eyeshadow Palette in 08 Pansy.

Dakota Fanning

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Fanning might be American, but she has mastered the art of the effortless French girl beauty look with clean, minimal makeup save for a swipe of red lipstick, and slightly tousled hair.

Quinta Brunson

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Brunson’s Emmys beauty summed up in one word? Ethereal. Makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin zeroed in on glowing skin, while Suzette Boozer styled her honey brown hair in flowing mermaid waves.

Key Products Used: Aveeno Positively Radiant Vitamin C Serum, K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil.

Kristen Bell

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Laidback and romantic, Bell’s soft petal-pink lips and wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle is about to become reference material for minimalist brides.

Chase Infiniti

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Infiniti has become one to watch on the red carpet because her fashion and beauty choices never miss, and the 2026 Emmys are no exception. When choosing the actor’s hairstyle for the night, Lacy Redway looked to the waves of her dress as inspiration, which resulted long, brushed-out waves. Her makeup artist Amber Dreadon followed suit, with rust-toned eyes and glowing skin from head to toe.

Key Products Used: ghd Speed, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist, Cocoa Butter Vanilla

Cailee Spaeny

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Spaeny brought the current matchy-matchy makeup trend to the red carpet by perfectly coordinating her crimson matte lip to her Miu Miu dress.

Niecy Nash

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Looking for glam inspo for your next big event? Nash has you covered. Her smoky eye, glossy nude lip, and bouncy curls are the perfect evening look.

Mariska Hartigay

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The host of the evening went with soft glam makeup and beachy waves to compliment her sultry red sequin gown.

More to come...